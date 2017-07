Aloysius paid Ravi’s penthouse lease rental: Anika Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and his family leased out a penthouse at Monarch Residencies for eight months with the monthly lease rental Rs.1.45 million being paid by Arjun Aloysius, a key witness revealed at the PCoI proceedings yesterday.

Aloysius hands over electronic devices to CID Subsequent to the directions made by the PCoI, Perpetual Treasuries Ltd owner Arjun Aloysius today handed over the requested-for electronic communication devices to the CID officials attached to the PCoI.

Law and order collapses in Jaffna: Ganesan Saturday’s shooting incident, in which a police officer was killed, showed the breakdown in the law and order situation in Jaffna today, National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Minister Mano Ganesan said.

Lengthy queues at fuel stations Motorists were seen queuing up at filling stations in Colombo and other parts of the country to refuel their vehicles due to the strike planned by petroleum workers from midnight today.