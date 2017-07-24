“A LOVE SONG” (Country-Style)

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

People should start singing “love songs”.like this, in order to make our World a much better place to live in. It is not an “original composition” of mine. I have not been lucky enough to “live out” the lyrics, but it is still a beautiful song from the 80s/90s era of Country Music.

Why I “write” these “Song/Articles” for my readers of eLanka is because I would like them to read & understand that while our World is in such turmoil at this moment, love-songs such as these help to erase the ugly state of chaos, fighting & hate all around us & concentrate, even for a minute or two, what it could be like, when song-writers try their best to bring you even a.little happiness, in songs such as this. Unfortunately

this particular song does not seem to be on You-Tube but nonetheless, the lyrics alone are worth reading.

To every man & woman that these lyrics relate to, enjoy them and remember it is always better to “make love” than “make war”.

“FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU”

“YOU SURE LOOK GOOD TO ME,JUST SITTIN’THERE,

WITH MOONLIGHT SHINING OFF YOUR SILVER HAIR

AND THE WAY THE STARS ARE DANCIN’ IN YOUR EYES,

REMINDS ME OF THE NIGHT WE MET,

MAKES ME REALIZE,

THAT I FELL IN LOVE WITH YOU, WITH JUST ONE LOOK,

THAT A SWEET & TENDER KISS, IS ALL IT TOOK

WHEN I ASKED IF YOU WOULD MARRY ME,

THIS IS WHAT I SAID, ON BENDED KNEE

FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU, WITH ALL OF MY HEART,

FOREVER’S AS LONG AS I PROMISED TO LOVE YOU,

TILL DEATH DO US, PART

AND NOW, IF YOU ASK ME, IF MY LOVE’S STILL TRUE? ,

WELL, I MUST CONFESS, THE ANSWER IS “YES”

FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU.

THE SWEET PERFUME BENEATH THE MOON ABOVE

THERE’S ONE THING THAT I CAN’T STOP THINKIN’ OF

THAT I’M THE LUCKY ONE THAT SAID “I DO”

AND I STILL BELIEVE THE VOWS I PROMISED YOU

FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU, WITH ALL OF MY HEART

FOREVER’S AS LONG AS I PROMISED TO LOVE YOU

TILL DEATH DO US, PART

AND NOW IF YOU ASK ME, IF MY LOVE’S STILL TRUE

WELL, I MUST CONFESS, THE ANSWER IS “YES”

FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU”.

WELL, I MUST CONFESS, THE ANSWER IS “YES”

FOREVER, I’LL LOVE YOU..

A beautiful song c/w beautiful lyrics, not available on “”You-Tube”, I do not believe it. I am very lucky, I suppose, this one is part of my “collection” of music.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.