“ON-LINE WITH LATE-LINE” By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

“Aunty A.B.C.”, the ONLY T.V.Channel one can watch without the annoying interruption of “silly-ads”, every two minutes, has always been, as far as many Lankan-Aussies (myself included), the very BEST T.V. on offer, in Melbourne, anyway. Naturally, I cannot speak for our “viewers” in the other States in this sun-burnt Land, but I have always opted for the A.B.C. because of it’s straight-forward approach to what is sometimes quite inapproachable “subjects” without fear or favour, which is “the way to go”. Unfortunately, now, in the topsy-turvy World that we live in, Politics play a major part in decisions that are sometimes difficult to comprehend. The Channel 2 “Four Corners” has been in the “gun-sight” of the Federal Government for a while, now, simply because this t.v. programme tells it like it is. “Aunty” will take a “story”, good, bad, happy or sad and “screen it” for those who wouldn’t have a chance in hell, of seeing it on any of the commercial channels. I have always admired this “no holds barred” attitude, of the A.B.C.., & hope 4 Corners, together with it’s ” no-nonsense” Cast & Crew keep their jobs for a long long time. They deserve it.

“On-line with Late-line” is self-explanatory. For reasons known only to themselves, “Late-line” Producers have “pulled the plug”(I have to stop using these phrases, however good they are), on a “Programme” that would certainly have been watched both on-line, by Lankan/Aussies everywhere, even though, as “late-line” , it was “on-late”(now, I’m even getting confused, myself). However, “Late-Line” is no more. How do you replace a superb show?. This is what I’d like to know. From here, where do we go? ( I will have to stop being poetic on “serious-subjects”).

Now, getting really serious about a top-class t.v. programme, first started on the 13th of February 1990, (13 has always been an unlucky number, while I have never been superstitious), covering both National and International events of interest to people with even half a brain ( no Lankan/Aussies or Aussies in that lot).



Some of us have no brains at all, & whoever is taking “late-line” “off-air” , certainly need their brains “looked-into”, as 28 years of thoroughly interesting investigative journalism, brought to us by superb “Characters” such as Maxine McKew, Kerry O’Brien, Leigh Sales & finally Emma Albericie, every one of them “top-journos” , in my opinion, comes to a sad end.

I have said (&written), many times that I am, by no means, a politician. I do not know anything about politics, don’t want to know anything about it either, but still UNDERSTAND that there must be utter transparency with any incumbant Australian Government. There are “stories” that have to be told.



These may NOT reflect too well with the “big boys”, but as long as our Journalists substanciate what they are “reporting”, these stories, sometimes “covered” with risk to their own lives, MUST be permitted on-air, be.it Radio or Television. It is only then, dear Sirs, that people such as this writer will think, yes, our Government is telling us the truth. Lets vote them in, next time.

“Aunty A.B.C.” has been giving us quite a lot of excellent viewing. Candidly, I cannot find fault with ANY of their journalists & producers. If I did, my eLanka readers would be the first to know about it.



Let us leave it at that. I would be extremely happy to see “Late-Line” back on our screens sooner rather than later, and to keep in with my style of writing, let me close with “OTHERWISE” it might just be “Too late for regrets”(another Original song of mine, written under totally different circumstances).

Farewell Late-Line, you’ve been good,

Like Errol Flynn, in Robin-Hood

Let’s not try to make a fuss,

Soon, you might be back with us. (hopefully).

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.