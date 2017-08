LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JULY 2017 – Victor Melder

LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JULY 2017

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2017

BOOKS

1. The Doomed King, A Requiem for Sri Vikrama Rajasinha by Gananath Obeysekere, 2017 (Donated by Dr Quintus de Zilva, Moorabbin, Vic)

2. Lalith Athulathmudali Assassination, The Whole Truth, Includes Scotland Yard Report by Prof. Ravindra Fernando, 2017 (Donated by Mr Mohamed Iqbal, Howick, Auckland, New Zealand)

NEWSLETTERS

1. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver fawn Club Inc, Queensland, July/August 2017.

2. Newsletter, The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 28.1, July 2017.

OTHER

1. Kabristan Archives CD – St Stephen’s Church, Trincomalee records – Births Baptism’s from 1807, Marriages & Burials from 1813. (Donated by Windsor & Jacky Morris, Croydon, UK)

2. CD, National Trust Lecture, “The Story of Ceylon’s Railway, A Saga of over 150 years” by Ravindra Ratnapala, 2017 (Power Point) (Donated by Mr Sanjeeva Ratnapala, Battaramulla, Sri Lanka)