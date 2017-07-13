“HUMPTY-DUMPTY”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

“Humpty -Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty-Dumpty had a great fall

We sit on this “fence”, anyone can,

whether Republic or Elizabethan”

So, our Prime Minister, Mr.Turnbull has met H.R.H. Queen Elizabeth for the very first time & has declared himself both “Elizabethan” & Republican. A typical “Politician”, I “dips me lid” to our Prime Minister who has said the correct thing, at the correct time.

Speaking for myself, which I always do, I have always been a “Royalist”, have followed British History & been thoroughly fascinated by all the “true-stories” featuring especially the Kings & Queens of England.

King Richard (the lion-hearted), for instance, left his own Country to go “fighting wars” all over the place, which led to “Robin Hood”(mythical outlaw),living in Sherwood Forest (which still exists) in merry England.

Errol Flynn, whose favourite quote was “in like Flynn”, whatever that meant, was an Australian actor from Tasmania, fought Richard’s battles for him, with the help of beautiful English actress Olivia deHavilland as “Maid Marion”, was, and always be one of my favourite movies. (once again, we have Australia & England in the same boat, so to speak).Funny, isn’t it? . We then have two of Robin-Hood’s “outlaws”, John Little, who became “Little-John” in the film, & “Friar Tuck” who became anything you wanted, depending on your mood!!.

Going back to English History, we had King Henry the eighth, who had so many wives, one could almost lose count. He had the distinction? , of “bringing-in” a plethora of “Christian Religons”to replace the original Roman-Catholic one, simply because the then, Pope would not permit Henry to have more than one wife at a time. In my own humble opinion, King Henry must have also been the biggest, original “sucker for punishment”. One (1) wife would be enough strife for anyone, I think, anyway.

Then, of course, we had Queen Victoria. Looking at her, as we Lankans saw her at Victoria park, a not too pretty statue of the Empress of India,, seated on her throne, one could be excused for thinking, what did her Consort, Prince Albert see in this woman?. I believe that the “Princess” Victoria was very much prettier before she became Queen & let herself go, with too many “Royal Cookies”. Prince Albert could not

complain either because his Queen had a great liking for the royal bedroom, was sexy, to a fault, & couldn’t keep her royal hands off him. They had many children

and no prizes are offered as to the reason why.

Now, our Prime Minister has met the great-great grand-daughter of Queen Victoria, bowed to her, shook her royal hand & sat down for a cup of coffee & a chat, he has stated that he is both Elizabethan & a Republican to boot, we have the satisfaction of knowing that, at least, till 2022, Australia will be the proud member of Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth.

Her Majesty has done NOTHING wrong, as far as her Commonwealth is concerned. She.has been a fitting example of “Regal – Servitude” to each & every one, in her Monarchy. She has been every inch a Queen. Let us follow our Prime Minister and be “Elizabethan” until this Royal Lady passes away. THEN, we could think about becoming a Republic. Let us show her that we appreciate the fact that SHE served us SO well for SO long. Our “Social-Media” will be out in force, when this Queen is no more, tributes will flow, this much I know, but I’ll get in first, if you know what I mean. I’ll keep on singing “God Save The Queen”.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.