“THE HONEYMOON IS OVER”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

An Australian “Pop-Group” with the name titled:- “Cruel Sea” recorded a song composed in ’93, named

“The Honeymoon is over”

After nearly 25 years, the honeymoon IS over for this song, even though it was the “featured tune” as the soundtrack for the film of the same name.”Cruel Sea”.

This “pop-song” lyrically determined that this guy was going to have a “tattoo” of another girl etched on his body, among other things, because the honeymoon was over, as far as he was concerned, anyway. It is still on “You-Tube, not my kind of music, but the “Honeymoon” I am writing about has just “hit” the six month mark, and is almost “over” right now.

The President of the United States of America has now been in that exalted “office” for just about six months and his “approval rating” is the lowest of any U.S. President so far. Even Richard Nixon who went and composed the memorable “Watergate Blues” song was more popular after being the “top-gun” of the USA so, what is happening Mr.Trump? .

How come you have only scored a 36% rating after promising that you were going to make America “great” again? . Why didn’t you bring in “Trump-Care” immediately you “hit” the White-House, after you knocked “Obama-Care” on the head? . Why have you continued with all the “tweeting” you do, & not do anything about it? Why is it that NO major legislation has been signed by you after you became a top- candidate for R.S.I (repetitive strain injury) signing 101 documents over ” A 1001 Nights” (a very good movie) ?.

Why is it that you are concentrating on the news that your “fake-media” has ” put-in” more lies about you, & not do something to prove them wrong? . How come a kid with a silly-looking haircut is threatening the World with his “Nuclear-Toys” & America the Great is sitting back with the rest of the World and just tweeting, tweeting, tweeting? !!. Only the bloody birds “tweet”, Mr.President.

“The honeymoon is over

the pleasure is now past

pick the next 4 leaf-clover

or the marriage won’t last

the people now want you

just to do, as you say

or the honeymoon is over

& we’ll call it a day” D.K.

