A Historical ‘Cuppa’ of Ceylon Tea

by Victor Melder

Ceylon Tea: The Trade That Made a Nation

The Colombo Tea Traders’ Association will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Ceylon tea on July 20th with the launch of an illustrated history entitled Ceylon Tea: The Trade That Made a Nation. This art-quality large-format illustrated book has been authored by Richard Simon with Dominic Sansoni as Illustrations Editor, while the design has been fashioned by Sebastian Posingis.

Ceylon Tea: The Trade that Made a Nation

Text by Richard Simon

Picture research by Dominic Sansoni

Project co-ordination & design by Sebastian Posingis

Printed by Tien Wah Press, Singapore 2017

ISBN 978-955-7394-00-8

© The Colombo Tea Traders’ Association 2017

All rights reserved.

Immigrant Indian Tamil plantation labour among immature tea bushes (opinion from Dushy Perera) —Pic from Palinda De Silva’s store of images

