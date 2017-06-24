Health and views June 3rd issue 2017 – Health Education for Sri Lankans & others by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Sri Lanka legends question Ford exit As Sri Lanka begin their search for a ninth head coach in six years, Test champions Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena have questioned the circumstances that led to Graham Ford's departure from the role.

Three killed in head-on collision in Hungama Three people were killed and another two injured when a three-wheeler and a tipper truck collided head-on at Lunama in Humgama on the Colombo - Kataragama main road early this morning, Police said.

Muslims in SL to celebrate Ramadan on Monday Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Ramadan festival on Monday because the new moon has not been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque announced today. The month-long Ramadan fasting period began on May 27 this year in Sri Lanka.

Gammanpila was a spy in JHU: Warnasinghe Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) General Secretary and MP Udaya Gammanpila acted as a spy for Mahinda Rajapaksa when he was a member of the Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU), JHU National Organiser Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe said yesterday.