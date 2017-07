Power failures in several areas A several incidents of power failure were reported from several areas in suburbs of Colombo including Maharagama, Nugegoda, Dehiwala, Rajagiriya and Kalutara, Power and Energy Ministry Media Spokesman Pathum Paskuwal said.

Maldivian parliament on lockdown The Maldivian army has locked down the country's parliament after the opposition vowed to move ahead with a vote against a key ally of President Abdulla Yameen, Al Jazeera news reported a short while ago.

Killing family: Tamil widow blames RUC for training STF A Tamil widow, who has said 10 of her relatives were massacred by Sri Lanka’s police in 1986, has lodged a complaint with Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman after Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) links to Sri Lanka’s security forces emerged, the Irish Times reported today.

GMOA to stop work from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow The GMOA today announced it would launch a countrywide work stoppage from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow as planned over several issues including the suppression of university students’ rights and the attempt to abduct university students.