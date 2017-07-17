Health and views July 2nd issue 2017 – Health Education for Sri Lankans & others by Dr Harold Gunatillake

No ban on visas to any visitor to Sri Lanka Dismissing claims that visas were not being issued to foreigners arriving from some countries, Immigration and Emigration Chief Nihal Ranasinghe said today that all foreigners would be issued visas without any special test or delay irrespective of their country of origin.

GMOA says NFTH not acquired but leased to Govt. The GMOA said today the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) was acquired by the government on a lease agreement.

Unity Govt. vital for country's development: PM Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today stressed the need to continue the national government with the participation of the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) despite the difficulties.

Julie Bishop to announce Australian assistance to combat dengue in SL Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, who is to visit Sri Lanka this week, will announce Australian assistance to combat dengue fever in Sri Lanka together with President Maithripala Sirisena, Australian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced today.