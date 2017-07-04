Health and views July 1st issue 2017 – Health Education for Sri Lankans & others by Dr Harold Gunatillake

SAITM Issue -- President calls for common stance by Govt. President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have said the government should project a common stance on the SAITM issue instead of ministers making contradictory statements.

Will help approve them if tabled this week: JO The joint opposition said it would support the government to have the necessary amendments to the Local Government Elections Bill approved if they were presented in Parliament this week.

Bandula should be questioned: Ravi Joint Opposition MP Bandula Gunawardene should be questioned by the CID if he is possessing information pertaining to the alleged Govi Setha lottery scam, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake told Parliament today.

Garbage crisis bursts into heated arguments in Parliament Heated arguments broke out at the start of the parliamentary sessions today when the joint opposition raised a question on the garbage crisis.