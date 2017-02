MR should support us or retire from politics immediately: Ruwan Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa should either retire from politics or make up his mind to support the government’s efforts to develop the country and to bring in peace and reconciliation, State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene said yesterday.

Economy managed 'very badly': Cabraal Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who served in office during the previous rule, said yesterday, the economy had been managed ‘very badly’ during the last couple of years even according to statistics published after the new government assumed office.

Will study 'dumb deal' struck by Obama with Aussie: Trump the transfer of approximately up to 1,250 refugees from Australia’s offshore detention islands of Manus Island and Nauru, including many from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Iraq for resettlement into the US.

GMOA to go ahead with tomorrow’s token strike Despite the late-night release of the 21 medical students taken into custody, the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) said today that it would go ahead with its 4-hour token strike tomorrow.