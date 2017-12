Ferry from Kankesanthurai to Chennai for SL pilgrims The Indian government has decided to permit pilgrims from the northern parts of Sri Lanka to take a ferry to Chennai and from there travel to Chidambaram and visit the Nataraja temple.

Govt. to refurbish Lakvijaya power plant to avoid breakdowns The Power and Renewable Energy Ministry is to refurbish the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant (LCPP) for the first time since it was built in 2012, which the government hopes will put an end to the continuous power failures that occur when it breaks down.

SLFP bankrupt to accept those sacked by JVP: Vijitha The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said yesterday the Sri Lanka Freedom party (SLFP) had become so bankrupt so as to take in some of the JVP members who were sacked from the party.

GMOA urges govt to issue gazette abolishing SAITM The GMOA yesterday urged the government to immediately issue a gazette notification abolishing the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) in Malabe.