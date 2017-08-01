Health and views August 1st issue 2017 Health Education for Sri Lankans & others by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Money earned from H’tota port lease to meet Govt.’s expenditure: MR Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said today the 1.12 billion USD earned from the lease of the Hambantota port was to go to the treasury to meet the day to day expenditure of the government instead of paying the loan taken to build the port.

Watareka Vijitha Thera arrested Ven. Watareka Vijitha Thera was arrested by the Colombo Fort police for allegedly behaving in a violent manner outside the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.

Various taxes on 47 essential food items removed The government has decided to remove various taxes imposed on 47 essential food items including rice, sugar, potatoes and big onions and to impose a special commodity tax to provide relief to the consumers.

Railway Engine Drivers suspend strike: Unions The Railway Engine Drivers Union’s indefinite strike scheduled to be held from midnight today, was suspended following a written assurance given by the Deputy Transport Minister, the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) said.