Health and views April 1st issue 2017 issue – Health Education for Sri Lankans & others – by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Wimal granted bail under exceptional circumstances National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader MP Wimal Weerawansa was released on bail by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today on exceptional circumstances.

Woman dies on her way to SL A 55-year-old Sri Lankan woman was found dead in a flight which came to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from Saudi Arabia, the airport duty manager said.

Trinco oil tanks to be leased out to India After deliberations involving President Maithripala Sirisena and Indian High Commissioner Taranjith Singh Sandhu, the government has decided to lease out the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm for development jointly with India, a Minister said yesterday.

Bond scandal: PT settled dues with borrowings from CBSL, EPF Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Gunathilake yesterday revealed to the Commission that Perpetual Treasuries Ltd (PT) had borrowed from Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) on April 4, 2016 when it was settling payments to the CBSL and EPF due three days earlier (1) pertaining to the bids accepted in the bond auctions held on March 29, 30 and 31 in 2016.