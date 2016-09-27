” HAPPY CHRISTMAS “

Christmas comes but once an year

And when it comes, it brings good cheer

But, not in Australia, it’s dear (and)

It’s always Christmas, over here. (anyway) D.K.

I have been given to understand that, as far as our major “shopping malls” are concerned, mince pies & Christmas cakes are already available, and it’s only September, for crying out loud!. They have already celebrated Christmas in JULY as well. How many times was Jesus born? . Easter eggs adorn the shelves long before Jesus has risen fron the dead and gone to Heaven. This is great news for chocolate lovers, but the rise in diabetes type 2 is the result, especially with the Lankans living here. I now live in a Suburb called Hampton Park but if I could manage to come outside and “throw a stone”, it would most probably land on the head of a Sri Lankan living in Noble Park & this Lankan would have diabetes.

What is happening here?. Why are people in Oz. becoming so mercenery as they also become obese?

I am talking of course, about the giant grocery stores in this Country. I fully understand that they have to make a “profit” in order to keep their businesses flourishing but why must they now try to “compound” the profits already made, three times over? . It just does not seem right to me.

It is a well-known fact that Australian “Salesmen” of various types, are, without doubt, the best in the World.

There is nothing wrong with that. They would easily sell “bricks” to China for the building of another “wall”.

They would sell size 38/40 (large) black “bras” by the dozen, to anyone wanting to cut them in half and sell them, in turn, to Jewish gentlemen who are always in the market for shiny black “skull-caps”, they would sell “Ceylon tea-bags” to the people in Lanka.

There is a limit to everything. If these large grocery supermarkets find themselves with too much “stock” at times, stuff like cake, mince pies, the odd roll of crepe paper & mistle-toe, why not show a bit of compassion and “gift” these items to those who are the “battlers” in our society . Let them enjoy the true benefits of Christmas which, after all, is the season of “giving”. In the meantime, it’s a little bit early, but let me wish all my readers of both the Lanka Times and, of course, eLanka, “HAPPY CHRISTMAS”.

Desmond Kelly