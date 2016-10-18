GREYHOUND BAN

Anyway you look at it, this was not the easiest of decisions coming the way of the N.S.W. & the Premier with a name that suggests that you’re damned if you do & Baird if you don’t. This is “big news” at the moment.

Recently, total greyhound bans were ordered by the Government of N.S.W. after ample proof was submitted to them, that the cruelty to, not only the greyhounds, but the other “live-bait” involved, as well, deserved the toughest penalty available for this so-called “SPORT”. The Premier “bit the bullet”, “bared his teeth”, “barked his order” & ” banned the bloody sport”.

When the bans were announced, this writer for one, was 100% pleased and happy that this decision was made. THERE IS NO EXCUSE WHATEVER FOR ANY ANIMAL CRUELTY IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM,NOW OR EVER. In dozens of ways, ANIMALS are better than human beings. They are more loyal, caring & loving.

As far as the greyhounds racing Industries were concerned, the cruelty has been going on for years. Nothing was done to STOP certain “trainers” from smashing in the little heads of LIVE animals as bait for the dogs to chase after. For a start, there was absolutely NO REASON for this. A greyhound is primarily bred for RACING. Any bait, racing around would attract a “racing-dog” to try their best to catch-up, especially if urged by a trainer, to do so. A bit of coloured cloth or a wig of false hair would serve the same purpose. Governments came and went, but politics, & useless arguing over other trivial matters it seems, were far more important than the lives of thousands of helpless, terrified little animals & chickens, some of whom were still alive when “caught”& strapped on to the “torture-wheel”, to be later torn apart by the greyhounds who were only doing what was expectedly quite natural to them.

Then, unless it was a “TOP-DOG”, the majority of these poor greyhounds, if they could not win races, anymore were terribly ill-treated, left to gradually become pictures of just skin & bone & finally, if they were lucky, put down and out of their misery. Greyhounds, like any other dog, make excellent “pets”, too, but no, it would be far too much ” hard yakka” for these so-called trainers to go through the procedure of finding good homes for these helpless animals who had been racing their hearts out for their owners & trainers, only to fail sometimes, because of any reason whatsoever.

Readers of eLanka must realize that I generally try not to “paint” the entire kit & kaboodle with the same brush”. There are trainers and greyhound owners who “do the right thing”& THIS GROUP should not be penalized & practically stripped of their livelihood because of a few “bad apples” in the basket.

Speaking of apples that have “gone off” Premier Baird of N.S.W. made a BAD decision regarding the “TOTAL-BAN”, has realized, I suppose, that he could lose the next election (& his job), and apologised publicly for his mistake and was perfectly correct when he said the WHOEVER you are, you are HUMAN and liable to make some mistakes in your lifetime. I totally agree with him BUT!!, STRICT POLICING of everything to do with GREYHOUND RACING must start immediately and owners and trainers of these animals should be BANNED FROM THE SPORT FOREVER MORE., if they do the wrong thing. You have been wrong

For far too bloody long

Now, this is my latest song

“Baby, you don’t belong”!!

This decision must now be carried out especially by the Government of N.S.W. There should be no second chance, owners & trainers of greyhounds who are genuine and treat ALL ANIMALS with the respect these creatures of God deserve, have nothing to fear. Do the wrong thing from now, on, and expect your State Government to go from BAIRD TO WORSE.

Of course, this applies to every State, & eventually, to the Federal Governments, LIBERAL OR LABOUR..

Desmond Kelly.

“Star of elanka”& the prevention of cruelty to animals.