GREAT INVESTMENT

in a Teak Plantation at Vanathavilluwa on Puttlam

District Sri Lanka

A beautiful Teak Plantation located in Vanathavilluwa on Puttlam District for sale. Its located just 158 Km away from Colombo.

The Estate comes with a total land extent of 15 Acres+56 Perches and well maintained about 4000 Teak Trees (12 Years Old) and apart from the Teak Plantation the Estate has some inter-cropping plantation as well. It has good Cashew and delicious budded Karathakolombu Mango Trees which bears fruit during the season. The plantation consists of a separate house with a road that runs through it.

Teak Wood is internationally famous for its all round richness [Fine Grain, Durability & Golden Colour] and international demand is on the rising as well as the market prices. The current market price is between USD 900-1,500/- Per 1 Cubic Meter/35 Cubic Feet. The Teak Plantation is in Vanathavilluwa, Puttalam close to the beautiful western coast line of Sri Lanka and minutes away to the Wilpaththu National Park which is an attraction to wildlife & nature lovers. Sale Price:- SLR 31 million

Teak plantations are a long term investment guaranteed by the land and trees growing in value with time.