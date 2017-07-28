Gamini “Chucker” Gunawardena

Remains will lie from 8pm today (Wednesday 26th July) at:

No :112, “Sriyani”, Dickman Road, Asgiriya, Gampaha

Date : Friday, 28th July (Funeral)

Cortege leaves residence on Friday 28th at :

3.30 pm to St.John the Baptist church for service at 4.30 pm

GUNAWARDENA – GAMINI (CHUCKER). At rest with Jesus. Dearly beloved son of late Mr Patrick Gunawardena (Sub-Warden St. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia) and of Mrs Phoebe Gunawardena, husband of Sue (U.K.), brother of Patricia (U.K.), Dilini (Canada), uncle of Imara, Prasanna and Bradley (Canada), grand uncle of Cassius, Atticus, Sachin and Dilan (Canada). Cortege leaves ‘Sriyani’, Asgiriya, Gampaha at 3.30 p.m. for burial at Church of St. John the Baptist, Gampaha on Friday 28th July, 2017.091779

