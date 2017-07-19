“FOREVER MORE”
by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’
Still another beautiful “!title” for still another superb Country Love song. The scene is for your imagination. A handsome young cowboy, playing his old guitar, serenading his beautiful cowgirl while they sit together at sunset, on the verandah of an ancient farm-cottage. This is the “stuff” of which the old romantic movies were made. Love-stories which warm the heart & make people feel “good’ within themselves.
I have always been under the impression that ANY good movie MUST have good unforgettable music in the background (like “Lara’s Theme” in Dr.Zivago), in order to make “a viewer” want to see the movie again.
Before I write down the lyrics of this song for my many readers, I feel that I must “pen” the favourite phrase of mine. “If music be the food of love, play on”
“FOREVER MORE, I’LL ALWAYS BE
LOOK IN MY EYES, LOVE IS ALL YOU WILL SEE
HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE
FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS
NO MATTER, IF WE’VE CRIED
NO MATTER, WHAT’S INSIDE
WE’?LL WATCH THE AGES GROW
TOGETHER, SIDE BY SIDE
HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE
FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS
MUSICAL INTERLUDE
NO MATTER, WHAT YOU DO
I’M ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU
NO MATTER, WHERE YOU GO
I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW
HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE
FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS.
How much better are the lyrics of these old songs, when sung (with feeling), than most of the new rubbish, shouted out, meaninglessly? .
Desmond Kelly
Star of eLanka.
