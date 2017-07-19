“FOREVER MORE”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Still another beautiful “!title” for still another superb Country Love song. The scene is for your imagination. A handsome young cowboy, playing his old guitar, serenading his beautiful cowgirl while they sit together at sunset, on the verandah of an ancient farm-cottage. This is the “stuff” of which the old romantic movies were made. Love-stories which warm the heart & make people feel “good’ within themselves.

I have always been under the impression that ANY good movie MUST have good unforgettable music in the background (like “Lara’s Theme” in Dr.Zivago), in order to make “a viewer” want to see the movie again.

Before I write down the lyrics of this song for my many readers, I feel that I must “pen” the favourite phrase of mine. “If music be the food of love, play on”

“FOREVER MORE, I’LL ALWAYS BE

LOOK IN MY EYES, LOVE IS ALL YOU WILL SEE

HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE

FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS

NO MATTER, IF WE’VE CRIED

NO MATTER, WHAT’S INSIDE

WE’?LL WATCH THE AGES GROW

TOGETHER, SIDE BY SIDE

HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE

FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS

MUSICAL INTERLUDE

NO MATTER, WHAT YOU DO

I’M ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU

NO MATTER, WHERE YOU GO

I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW

HERE, IN MY HEART, ONE THING’S FOR SURE

FOREVER MORE, I’M FOREVER YOURS.

How much better are the lyrics of these old songs, when sung (with feeling), than most of the new rubbish, shouted out, meaninglessly? .

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.