Three NFF leaders join SLFP National Freedom Front (NFF) Deputy Leader Weerakumara Dissanayake, National Organiser Piyasiri Wijenayake and North Central Provincial Councillor P.B. Kumara today joined the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sriyani was compelled to leave: PHU The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) referring to the cross over of JO MP Sriyani Wijewickrama to the group led by President Maithripala Sirisena, said she did not do so voluntarily, but was driven to do so.

Railways Dept. seeks help of retired workers Retired employees of the Railways Department had been called in following the declaration of railway services as Essential Service by the President.

Excise Amendment Bill presented to Parliament The Excise Amendment Bill, under which rules would be made to obtain a license when tapping coconut and palmyrah trees, was presented to Parliament today.