eLanka Website in Feedspot Top 50 Sri Lanka News Websites

Dec 23, 2017

Great News! – Thanks to all our eLanka Members in assisting us to reach top 50!.
Thank You!

Sri Lanka News Websites

The Best Sri Lanka News Websites from thousands of top Sri Lanka News Websites in the Feedspot index using search and social metrics. Data will be refreshed once a week.

These blogs are ranked based on following criteria

  • Google reputation and Google search ranking
  • Influence and popularity on Facebook, twitter and other social media sites
  • Quality and consistency of posts.
  • Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review

 

 

 

 

 

