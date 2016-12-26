THE DROVERS’SONG

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka”

This one is especially for our Aussie “Country-folk”, the farmers, the cattle-men, & “Country-girls” who, for no fault of their own, sometimes lead very lonely lives, indeed. In this huge, beautiful Country, one hears about these “workers”, but that is as far as it goes. The men, spending far more time with “cattle” they are tending, because, this is what they do, get much less time with their families, and, as a result, their wives often feel the lonliness associated with the “farming life” even though they are kept busy with their home-duties & children, if any.

I have written this little “song” especially for the “drovers” in Australia. This is for you, guys (& girls).

“AS THE SHADOWS OF TWILIGHT ARE FALLING

AND THE LONG COLD NIGHT IS NEAR

HOW I WISH YOU WERE WITH ME, MY DARLING

CLOSE MY EYES, & YOUR MEMORY’S STILL CLEAR

AS THE TIRED HERD OF CATTLE ARE GRAZING

ON THE PADDOCK, SO BROAD & SO BLUE

NOW, AS NIGHT FALLS, THE CAMP-FIRES ARE BLAZING

AND I’M THINKING, MY DARLING, OF YOU

UNTIL I COME HOME, PLEASE WAIT THERE FOR ME

THIS IS ALL THAT “YOUR DROVER” CAN SAY

THEN, AGAIN, WE COULD SMILE

AS IN YOUR LOVING ARMS

I’M BACK AGAIN, BABY, TO STAY”

LYRICS & MUSIC BY:- DESMOND KELLY.

“STAR OF eLANKA”.