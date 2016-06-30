Desmond Kelly
|
|
|
|
About Desmond Kelly
|Desmond Kelly is a Ceylonese musician who has entertained in Sri Lanka and in Australia. He was born in Colombo in 1936.
Kelly was one of a group of musicians who was discovered by Radio Ceylon, now the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation. Radio Ceylon gave him a platform for his songs and legendary announcers Vernon Corea and Christopher Greet played his compositions on their music programs – Radio Ceylon made him into a household name – not only in Sri Lanka but also in the Indian sub-continent. His pop hit ‘Dream World’ was in the hit parades in both Ceylon and India. He has also been featured in the top entertainment column, EMCEE, published in the Ceylon Daily News in the 1960s.
Des Kelly is best known for such pop hits such as ‘Dream World’ ‘Cha Cha Baby’ and ‘The Reason Being.’ He migrated with his family to Melbourne, Australia in 1962 where he made a name for himself as a talented entertainer. Kelly also took to acting and appeared on TV shows such as Homicide and Hunter for Crawford Productions and as a solo entertainer on some of the top television shows in Australia, such as In Melbourne Tonight, the Delo & Daly show and Reg Lindsay’s Country Hour which was produced in Adelaide, Australia. He is also known for a road safety song in Australia titled ‘It’s You.’
He has collaborated with fellow Australian musician Robin Foenander on a range of pop songs. Des Kelly has also released CDs which include the popular Sri Lankan baila music and calypso songs.Des Kelly is now semi-retired although he is still in demand in Melbourne as an entertainer.
Source: wikipedia
|
DES KELLY, SRI LANKA’S QUINTESSENTIAL ENTERTAINER BY JOE VAN LANGENBERG.
Des Kelly needs no introduction. He has been a dominant force in Sri Lanka’s music industry; a linchpin if you like, for seven decades or thereabouts, a quintessential entertainer who has graced many a stage with elegance & professionalism over the years. Many older music lovers are bound to remember Des being respectfully & fondly referred to as ”Mr Music” ,in light of him having enthralled hundreds, if not thousands of dedicated music enthusiasts with his mesmerizing voice, a fragrant pot-pourri of smoothness & power, whenever the need for him to pump up the volume arose.
Des made his initial foray into the competitive world of music from a relatively young age The urge to pursue success in his chosen field, was far too powerful to subdue. Deep within, a burning fire took hold, one he wished to transform into a raging inferno. And that he did, when the opportunity he was looking forward to with eager anticipation, presented itself in all its crowning glory. Enter Mr Gulliver of Showbiz & Entertainment, the incomparable Donovan Andree, a gentleman largely responsible for helping aspiring artistes with untapped potential, to realize their cherished dreams & eventually achieve their prestigious milestones.
Donovan was one who could spot talent in a heartbeat. He possessed the valuable know-how, that was synonymous with experience. At this point in time, when performers of the calibre of vivacious Bill Forbes, who later sought greener pastures in England, carving out a niche for himself with the pulsating, toe-tapping hit ”Acha England”, charismatic Clifford Foenader who teamed up with ”The fabulous Echoes”, going great guns overseas with conspicuous hits vis-a-vis ”Saturday night”, ”Little bit of soap” & ”I know” , were household names, the bar was set pretty high. It needs to be pointed out that the ”Three Clubs”, owned exclusively by the Great Man Mr Andree, & rightly regarded as the Mecca of wannabe musicians, also served as a launching pad for their future success.
Des, who by now was fast gaining recognition for his musical prowess, caught the eagle eye of Donovan, who wasted no time in embracing young & personable Des, a performer with oodles of potential, to his bosom. And that call was the wisest one Donovan ever made. Thereafter, his business started to boom, with droves of customers breezing into the venue, to catch a glimpse & listen to this music phenomenon belting out catchy bailas, while crooning romantic ballads, both of which capitvated the young, young at heart, not forgetting the pretty damsels who arrived in droves, to feast their eyes on this much-talked about heart-throb. It’s pertinent to emphasize the fact, that the names of artistes stipulated above, excelled in foreign climes. Nonetheless, Des had the unique distinction & can be justifiably proud that he became a force to be reckoned with, in Our Paradise Isle, Sri Lanka, whom he happens to be a patriot of.
”Dreamworld”was & still remains the most priceless & glittering jewel in Des’ music crown; comprising sentimental, yet uplifting lyrics, which showcase his sensitive side, thus providing a crystal-clear insight into his personality & sterling qualities. Hundreds of originals have followed, most noteworthy amongst them been ”Angels in disguise”, ”I’ve got a right to dream”, ”It’s too late for regrets”, ”Teach me to love you”, ”The Ned Kelly blues” & ”Cha Cha Baby”. The Elder Statesman of Sri Lanka’s music industry, has mentored numerous performers . Many have cut their musical teeth under his tutelage. He has collaborated with the best & the fairest, earning the ungrudging admiration & respect from stalwarts such as baila exponent Desmond de Silva, ex-Jetliners dynamo Conrad de Silva & the effervescent Alston Koch. In addition to being an accomplished vocalist, Des is a multi-instrumentalist, who has perfected the technique of sound balancing, into a scientific art form. In recent times however, he has being finding it extremely difficult to perform on stage, due to mobility constraints. And that’s a matter for great regret.
Consequently, he has reluctantly decided to relinquish his pro-active status, thus remaining on the backburner, but working behind the scenes, until his ongoing efforts reach fruition. Mr Music has so much more to offer in the way of know-how. Des Kelly, one of Sri Lanka’s noblest sons, exits the stage on his own terms & with his head held high. He did it his way. No fuss, no mess & no regrets. Thanks for the treasured memories Des. You have perfumed our lives. Rest assured, such memories will be ingrained into our collective psyche ad infinitum. We wish you the very best.
|
‘‘ULTIMATE DVD IN PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE”
MR MUSIC’S PIECE DE RESISTANCE!! (TRACKS REVIEWED BY JOE VAN LANGENBERG). The day Sri Lankan music lovers, his peers & all those holding him in awe over the passing of time, has finally dawned. Desmond ”Des” Kelly, affectionately & respectfully referred to as ”Mr Music”, (a title he carries like a badge of honour), is bursting with justifiable pride. But he remains humbled & modest. Des has now decided to showcase his piece de resistance. A total number of 24 tracks, comprising pulsating baila, soothing instrumentals & thought-provoking specials thrown in for good measure, complete the ”Ultimate” DVD.
It’s the real deal, a virtual set of memoirs, forming a pivotal part of the great man’s package, which can only be described as professional excellence. What makes this priceless in the truest sense of the word, is the salient fact that this accomplished musician-cum multi-instrumentalist, will be donating all proceeds accrued from the DVD sales, to a home for underprivileged children in Sri Lanka. A magnanimous deed, which only human beings of substance, selflessness & integrity are capable of. Heartfelt & unreserved thanks & appreciation need to be extended to Jude Goonewardena, the gentleman responsible for having compiled Mr. Music’s magnum opus, by tying up the loose ends, thus ensuring the quality of the video, has been enhanced by glamourous visual effects. The cover design & DVD, which have been set in a blaze of glory by Paul Oliver, is worthy of especial mention. To get down to essentials; Des kicks off with ”My land of dreams”, one of his many originals featuring his personal lyrics , belted out with oodles of emotion & providing an insight into his sense of patriotism for the country of his birth, something which courses through his veins & warms the cockles of his heart. ”Defying gravity” made famous by country legend Waylon Jennings, is given the kiss of life, with Des warbling his rich vocals, around one of the most enduring hits of all time. ”Dilhani” is one of the most loved numbers to do the rounds & one dedicated to Sri Lanka’s doyen of sinhala music, the irrepressible & creative genius Clarence Wijewardena, who incidentally composed & wrote the music. It was popularised by Indrani Perera & the Moonstones. Des puts his magical spin on this, with great effect. Mr Music’s touch of class & inimitable style, when dishing out the tribute to Vince Gill in his rendition of ”Look at us”, is one of reciprocal love between two compatible people, who overcome obstacles by drawing inner strength from one another. The Master once again, doesn’t fail to come up trumps, with his version that would have pleased the Ricky Nelson doppleganger. ”The Kelly Cha Cha”, another in a string of Mr Music’s original instrumentals is in a league of its own, with background dancers adding grist to his vocal mill. ”The bottle let me down”, is a fitting tribute by Des to Merle Haggard, who himself grappled with personal demons throughout his glittering, but troubled life, failing to comprehensively slay them, especially the scourge of alcohol & as a consequence, hitting the skids big-time. The backdrop was quite confronting, showing a few followers of Bacchus, drinking away their pride, until the bottle took effect. ”The bicycle” is perhaps one of the catchiest tunes in Mr Music’s array of tracks. It shows an atractively-curvaceous young woman (femme fatale) riding a bicycle, while distracting many testosterone pumped-up males & causing a few mishaps along the way. Once again, the lyrics belong to Des & the music is composed by Wally Bastiansz. ”Cest La Vie” (that’s life/), ”You never can tell”, is a tribute to the unforgettable Chuck Berry, which is dominated by toe-tapping vamping on the ivories. ”My lovely island home”, an intensely nostalgic song, with lyrics by Des & music by Clarence Wijewardena, is possibly one of the most moving numbers in the repetoire. In a voice laced with deep feeling & love for his motherland, Mr Music reminisces on the way it used to be, back in the halcyon days, when it was a different place etched in time. ”Baila Sellama”, a worthy tribute to the Godfather of baila music, incomparable Wally Bastiansz, who paved the way for aspiring musicians, dished out as only Des is able to. ”Siri Pada Samanala”, is a tribute to Vincent de Paul Peiris by Des, extolling the virtues of Adam’s Peak, while simultaneously displaying its natural beauty in all its pristine glory.The romantic serenade to ”Judy”, a song immortalized by the ‘King of Pop & also dedicated to Judy Tyler, given Mr Music’s delicious twist, is refreshingly different from the original, but unique nevertheless. ”Muhude yamu”, another of Des’ tributes to Wally Bastianz, is a song highlighting potential dangers fishermen face on choppy seas 24/7. ”Margaritaville”, an instrumental tribute to Jimmy Buffett & ”I just wanna dance with you”, a vocal tribute to George Strait, also impressed in no small measure, with both numbers having a mixed flavour of up-tempo & relaxing feel-good rhythm. ”Sandak Nagee”, a touching tribute to the late Rukmani Devi, dubbed the ”Singing Nightingale”, who died under tragic circumstances & Neville Fernando, two of the most sought-after artistes, who graced countless music venues with aplomb. Mr Music does justice to this unforgettable hit, which has weathered the test of time. ”Vadakaha Sudiya”, with Sinhala lyrics & music by Wally Bastiansz, together with english lyrics by Des Kelly & impeccably sung by the Master himself, brings into sharp focus health hazards caused by consuming such a lethal brew, otherwise appropriately termed ”Kill me quick”. ”Ned Kelly Blues”, a Des Kelly original based on Australia’s most infamous outlaw, but later held in high esteem, is quite listenable. Without a doubt ”Dreamworld” has been one of Mr Music’s most popular hits; the icing on the cake so to speak. Backed by the Semitones, it was a force to be reckoned with, in the days gone by & has still not lost its mojo. As a matter of fact, Des composed this song for his then girlfriend, former Miss Ceylon & Miss Universe second runner-up Maureen Hingert back in 1951, when he was just fifteen years of age & Maureen was only fourteen years old. ”Ramya Manahara”, yet another dedicated to the splendour of the Kandy Perahera, is noteworthy. ”Moonlight & Roses” & ”You’re the only good thing”, two of Gentleman Jim’s melancholic chart-toppers, given frequent airplay at the time, are two more, caressed by Mr Music’s golden tonsils. Last, but by no means least, is ”Let’s keep death of our roads”, a road safety song for Australia, a Des Kelly original & ”International song of Sri Lanka”, music & sinhala lyrics by Ananda Samarakoon & english lyrics by Des Kelly.
|
The ULTIMATE DVD by Desmond Kelly
|Hi everybody
Announcing the impending release of the ULTIMATE DVD of one of Sri Lanka’s famous sons…. the one and only Desmond Kelly.
Book your copies early before the limited edition runs out.
“THE ULTIMATE” (DVD)”
BY DESMOND KELLY.
THERE IS “NOTHING” LIKE THIS “DVD”
GET “THE ULTIMATE” (DVD)
THINK OF ALL THE NEEDY CHILDREN
THANKING YOU, MY FRIENDS, IN ANTICIPATION, D.K.
PROUDLY PRODUCED & PRESENTED BY :-
|
Please click on the DVD image below to buy the DVD – Please ensure you insert “Desmond Kelly DVD’ when you buy online via eLanka.
If paying via eLanka Pay Pal – Please ensure you add the text “Desmond Kelly DVD”, so that the proceeds can be forwarded to “the Star of eLanka’ – Desmond Kelly!
Click here to buy this DVD now! Limited copies available
|Please click on the links below to visit Desmond Kelly’s other pages on eLanka!
|
There are 3 comments