DELICIOUS DUETS

by Desmond Kelly

The first of my delicious duets in Country Music. Another superb Country Song written by Jamie O’Hara and sung to perfection by Trisha Yearwood & Raul Malo. Please watch it on “You-Tube”, my friends, and judge for yourselves why Country Music is still the best as, far as I am concerned, anyway. One of my own favourite phrases has always been, is now & always will be

“IF MUSIC BE THE FOOD OF LIFE, PLAY ON”

“FOR RE.ASONS I’VE FORGOTTEN”

FOR REASONS I’VE FORGOTTEN NOW, WE BROUGHT LOVE TO AN END

AIN’T IT FUNNY HOW THE LITTLE THINGS, SEEMED SO BIG BACK THEN

DAMN THE PRIDE THAT MAKES ME WANT TO BREAK, INSTEAD OF BENO

FOR REASONS I’VE F9RGOTTEN NOW, IVE LOST MY ONE TRUE FRIEND

IT’S LONELY TONIGHT, LOOKIN BACK ON YESTERDAY

SEEIN’ THE FOOL I WAS, FEELIN’ THE PRICE I’VE PAID

AND THE CRAZY THING ABOUT IT, IS

I DON’T EVEN REMEMBER, WHO WAS RIGHT, WHO WAS WRONG

YES, FOR REASONS I’VE FORGOTTEN NOW, I’VE LOST MY ONE TRUE FRIEND.

Star of eLanka.