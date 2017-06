Solution to solid waste disposal through Korean Technology The Megapolis and the Western Development Ministry is to introduce a ‘Metro Colombo Solid Waste Management Project’ (MCSWMP) through which it intends to carry out ‘Sanitary Land Fills’ with Korean technology as a safe and sustainable solution to the solid waste disposal to the entire country.

GMOA rejects President's statement The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) rejected the President Maithripala's statement on SAITM and vowed to continue its struggle.

Gammanpila refutes ‘spy’ charges Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) General Secretary Udaya Gammanpila today rejected allegations made by Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) that he acted as a spy for ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa when he was a member of the JHU.

Mahela denies speculation on Indian coach Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardane has denied speculation that he is looking for the role of head coach of the Indian team.