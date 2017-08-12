CULTURAL EVENTS EMPOWER YOUTH FOR AUSTRALIA – Story and photography by Marie Pietersz The 2017 Miss Sri Lanka Australia national and state titles were awarded to winners of the categories of Miss, Mr, Mrs, Ms and Teen at this year’s pageant and crowning ceremony held at the Box Hill Town Hall (Victoria) on 6 August. The glamourous event presented by Melbourne-based bridal collection house, Savish Corporation, was patronised by about 350 guests and dignitaries, which included Victorian politicians and local and international community leaders, long-time supporters of this pageant, whose aim is to: foster the development of young persons with Sri Lankan heritage, encourage recognition of their cultural and its integration into the fabric of multicultural Australia, and empower them with confidence to engage in pivotal community roles and provide a voice in shaping Australia’s society of tomorrow. Savish Corporation, major sponsor of the pageant took the opportunity to launch the first South East Asia Australia Pageant 2017 to be held on 24 September. The Pageant will be another first of its kind in Australia and will extend the offer to young Australians of other South East Asian heritages to be part of this opportunity. Sav Jainudeen said, “Organising South East Asian Bridal Shows and seeing the amazing costume fusion, made me decide we had to do this”. Participants will be dressed by designers from their own countries and will vie for the titles of Miss, Mr, Mrs and Ms. South East Asian Australia 2017. Community Leaders from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan were present to light the traditional oil lamp to herald the inauguration. Special cultural dancing to bless the event was followed by a cocktail party and official photographs. Only a few spots are available to participate in this pageant. For more information contact Pageant Director, Dilki Perera on 0414 437 903. 2017 winners Mr SL Aust – Damsara Menuwara Mr SL Aust Runner-up – Niral Kalunhendiwala Mr SL Aust Victoria – Kanila Senadheera Mr SL Aust Runner-up Victoria – Janeesh Nilanka Miss SL Aust – Rashmi Wijesekara Miss SL Aust Runner Up – Hashini Boyagama Miss SL Aust Queensland – Yashani Algama Miss SL Aust Victoria – Devorah Oliver Mr Teen SL Aust – Benjamin de Silva Miss Teen SL Aust – Tarini Lewke Mrs SL Aust Victoria – Poorni Bandara Mr SL Aust Confident – Priyadarshana Bandara Miss SL Aust Confident – Sarugia Baskaratha Mr SL Aust Top Model – Kenan Munasinghe Mr SL Aust All Rounder – Lakshitha Liyanage Miss SL Aust All Rounder – Yashodhi Wickrema Gedera Story and photography by Marie Pietersz Miss Sri Lanka Australia Pageant media and promotions