Cricket – Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Test match at RPICS, Colombo

Wimal condemns arrest of ex-Navy spokesman National Freedom Front (NFF) Leader and MP Wimal Weerawansa yesterday condemned the remanding of former Navy Spokesman Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday over the alleged abduction and disappearance of several youth between 2008 and 2009.

UN Special Rapporteur lacks calibre, diplomacy: Minister Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe yesterday alleged that several UN Special Rapporteurs who visited Sri Lanka including Rapporteur Ben Emmerson lacked calibre and diplomacy and that he would inform the President and the Premier about these Rapporteurs.

Vidyaa's killing: SDIG arrested Jaffna Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe was arrested by the CID today on charges of allowing one of the suspects, who was arrested over the killing of school girl Vidyaa, to escape police custody

Amunugama castigates FCID for probe on Dinesh Special Assignments Minister Sarath Amunugama had at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting vehemently opposed the ongoing FCID investigations on joint opposition leader Dinesh Gunawardana.