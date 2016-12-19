Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force OSB, Major General Bottrell: Q&A Interview – December, 2016

1) What is Operation Sovereign Borders?

Operation Sovereign Borders is a military-led border security operation aimed at combating maritime people smuggling and protecting Australia’s borders. Since Operation Sovereign Borders was established by the Australian Government in September 2013 it has successfully reduced the number of illegal maritime ventures attempting to reach to Australia.

Australia remains committed to ending the criminal people smuggling and preventing vulnerable people from risking their lives trying to reach Australia in unsafe boats.

2) Could you please explain Australia’s border protection policies?

Australia has put in place tough border protection measures to undermine and combat maritime people smuggling, prevent loss of life at sea and protect Australia’s borders. For people who arrive illegally by boat, settlement in Australia will never be an option. There are no exceptions.

3) What are some of the common myths and misperceptions?

We know that people smugglers continue to tell lies to desperate people looking to make Australia home. People smugglers are nothing more than criminals who will take your money and put your life in danger.

People smugglers will tell you that it’s easy to get to Australia, or that our policies are softening. Do not believe them! You cannot make Australia home without a valid visa. The Australian Government has not and will not change its strong position.

Anyone who tries to come to Australia illegally by boat will not be settled in Australia. The rules apply to everyone – families, children, unaccompanied children, educated and skilled. There are no exceptions. Do not waste your money. Do not believe the lies of people smugglers.

4) How do people smugglers try to trick people?

People smugglers are experts in weaving webs of lies and preying on uninformed and vulnerable people; convincing them to get on unsafe boats to Australia. They take advantage of a lack of awareness of Australian border protection policies, so that they can take money from people who need it the most.

These criminals will place the lives of your family at risk – for nothing. Don’t listen to what people smugglers say, it does not make a difference if you already have family in Australia. Settlement in Australia will never be an option for anyone who travels illegally by boat.

Tell your family and friends to think again before they waste their money.

5) What are the latest statistics and figures on people smuggling to Australia?

It’s been more than two years since the last successful people smuggling boat made it to Australia, and most importantly over two and a half years since the last known death at sea as a result of people smuggling.

Since Operation Sovereign Borders commenced, more than 740 people from 29 people smuggling vessels have been returned to their country of departure.

6) The Australian Government announced that the United States has agreed to consider resettlement of refugees in Nauru and Papua New Guinea, what are the implications of this for your program?

The arrangement with the US to resettle some refugees currently on Nauru and Papua New Guinea is a one-off arrangement which will not be available for anyone who attempts to reach Australia illegally by boat in the future. It is not available to anyone who arrives in Australia after 13 November 2016.

Australia’s borders are stronger than ever, and our tough border protection policies are here to stay. The Australian Government now operates the largest and most capable maritime surveillance and response fleet Australia has ever deployed. Any people smuggling boats that attempt to reach Australia will be intercepted and turned back.

The governments of Australia, Nauru and Papua New Guinea are determined to secure appropriate, durable outcomes for all people subject to regional processing arrangements.

7) What are the important considerations for Sri Lankan people?

Sri Lankans who are considering resettlement in Australia, or who have friends and families considering resettlement in Australia should remember that there is a legal and an illegal way to come to Australia. If you try to come to Australia illegally you will never make Australia home.

There are many lawful options for Sri Lankans who wish to settle in Australia, including as part of the Refugee and Humanitarian program, or as part of a skilled migration programs or on a working visa.

For more information on the legal and illegal ways to come to Australia please visit the Department of Immigration and Border Protection website.

8) Any other comments please?

Australia’s borders are stronger than ever, and our tough border protection policies are here to stay.

Australia will continue to turn back boats to the country of their departure; settlement in Australia will never be an option for anyone attempting to travel illegally by boat. The rules apply to everyone – there are no exceptions.

The Australian Border Force, supported by the Australian Defence Force, operates the largest and most capable maritime surveillance and border security response fleet in Australia’s history.

Don’t be misled by the lies of people smugglers. You will be intercepted and you will be turned back!