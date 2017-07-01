Coconut industry going round its second beating

Written by Dr Harold Gunatillake FRCS, FICS, FIACS, MB,BS, AM (Sing)-health writer

The first beating occurred during the late fifties when Ansell Key from Pennsylvania concocted data on the death from coronary heart disease and fat consumption from 22 countries, but he selected 7 countries which supported his theory that animal fat was the main cause of coronary heart disease Coconut oil prior to 1980 was popular in North American kitchens for hot food preparations, baking cookies and making fabulous pie crusts. About the same period North American vegetable oil producers envied the huge business and started condemning all saturated fats by applying faulty science, the Corn Products Company and American Soybean Association started negative public campaigns aimed at brainwashing the general public and the fast food industry in to thinking polyunsaturated oils were a better choice for frying.

Corn oil and soy are composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and coconut oil, meat products and dairy were composed of saturated fatty acids presumably considered as a risk factor for heart disease.

As a result of this false propaganda the sales of coconut oil dropped to below 1 percent and was used only in the cosmetic and soap industries in the US.

Popularity of coconut for some reason has resurged during the past few years and its health and other benefits to mankind have been exemplified.

So the second bout of attack has started by journalists for their survival and gain. Recently in the USA Today appeared an article, “coconut Oil Isn’t Healthy. It’s never been Healthy” This claim is on the assumption that saturated fats in certain foods cause heart disease and not the unsaturated fats. We are beginning to understand that low fat and low-cholesterol diets don’t seem to be the answer to avoid heart disease. It is known that many on low fat and low cholesterol diets have had heart attacks, and in fact 60 percent of cases who have had heart disease have low cholesterol levels in their blood. Multiple studies in the recent past have shown that saturated fats are not linked to heart disease.

It was the American heart Association that gave the bad advice for years that saturated fats cause heart disease and recommended to go on a low fat diet and to eat as much carbs as possible.

It is possible that it was and is the Pharma industry that supported this theory for selfinterest of making billions on the sale of statins.

How can you say coconut fat is a risk factor for heart disease?

Which countries in the worlds have the highest incidence of heart disease and stroke?

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer across the world, and 29 September was World Heart Day, an event that aims to raise awareness of the disease. The event is organized by the World Heart Federation, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Turkmenistan saw the highest rate of deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2012, with 712 deaths per 100,000 people. Kazakhstan has the second highest rate, with 635 deaths per 100,000. Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Ukraine, Russia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the Republic of Moldova all have more than 500 deaths per 100,000.

Do these countries use coconut oil or meat (kernel) in their daily cuisine? The answer is no.

The countries that in cooperate coconuts products, including oil for frying in their cuisine are the Asian and some sub-tropical countries, for the simple reason that coconut trees grow in those climates.

Every Sri Lankan housewife or a domestic uses coconut milk –the thick and the watery portions to add taste to the curries. Can anyone enjoy Asian cuisines without in cooperating coconuts in their curries? The answer is no. Like onions coconut is a must for every curry for taste and consistency.

‘Pol Sambol’ a special treat made with a mixture of ingredients every Sri Lankan loves and in most home the breakfast includes this sambol. It is a

mixture of coconut scrapings, onions finely chopped, chillie powder and chllie pieces, salt and maldive fish finely pound,lime juice and paprika powder added to get the colour.

Pol Sambol goes well with any treat like hoppers, indiappams, rice, bread and so on.

Have you tried a spread of butter on a slice of bread with a good layer of polsambol made into a sandwich?

It is a very nutritious mixture. Coconut: total (serving size 2’x2’x05’piece) – total fat 15.1g: Cholesterol nil: Total carbs 6.9g: dietary fibre 4.1g, protein 1.5g: calcium 6.3mg: potassium 160mg- calories 159 The Maldive fish gives the omega-3 component, Chilie powder and lime gives vitamin C requirement, and further its fibre content is high with low carbs suitable for diabetics to enjoy ad. Lib.

In every Asian home coconut oil which has a high smoking point is used for frying, baking and so on.

Will people in Thailand consume any soup or curry without coconut milk in them? The answer is that Thai food is so tasty because they use plenty of coconuts in their cuisine.

Let’s take the Pacific basin and the thousands of people in those islands where coconut trees thrive. Do those strong big made people die of heart disease? Coconut oil has been consumed by populations in the Pacific islands for thousands of years without ill effects.

Think about it!

Most journalists who feed negative feelings towards coconuts are from the West, including US where they have never seen a coconut tree.

Why did Dr Bruce Fife a certified nutritionist and naturopathic physician , and the author of more than 20 books including The coconut Oil Miracle migrate to Philippines and commence exporting to US virgin coconut oil, for the past 30 odd years and still carrying on a flourishing business?

How can you say that saturated fat cause heart disease?

In the U.K., the Brits’ high daily consumption of saturated and trans fats – chief suspects among risk factors for heart disease – is actually topped by those living in Germany, Belgium and France. Yet these three salami-eating countries boast fewer heart disease deaths than the U.K., according to the British Heart Foundation. (Ref: myheartsisters.org/2010/07/2017)

Look at the lucky French-they smoke, eat more fat, consume only slightly more fruits than veggies than the Brits do and they have the lowest heart death rate in the European Union. This is the notorious “French Paradox”, which epemiologists have puzzled over many years.

Conclusions: Do not trust those articles that give a negative impact on coconut by journalists. Coconut has stood the test of time and it is a God-given super-food for the non-Western civilizations. I said it in the year 2000 in an article written to www.ozlanka.com and I have no reason to believe that the saturated fat in coconut do harm to our blood vessel and heart.

Enjoy your ‘Pol Sambol’’ and white curry made from coconut milk with your treats with no guilt.