“COCK-A-DOODLE -DO”

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka”

Cock-a-doodle do, I’m up at half-past two

La Bambas’ have been singing it

I’m “writing” it for you

Our Lankan “group” on “Sooriya”

A most popular song

The Chinese rooster’s “year” my friends

Why don’t we sing along?

Yes, Trump is busy starting, the biggest friggin wall

Since China built her own, my friends

Sooo big & long & tall

Also, he’ll soon be “vetting”to keep the “useless” out

Exactly what we should be doing

In “Oz”, without a doubt.

Everywhere they’re fighting,not just the Chinese cocks

Once, where the people’s brains were

We’re only finding rocks

This World will soon be ending

Someday, around midnight

Still leaves us enough time, my friends

For one more damn cock-fight

It’s the year of the rooster, my Lankan/Aussie friends. Thought I would write this little piece before 2029 (the next birthday of the Chinese-Cock), because, much as I would like to be “still-around” I fear that this is only “wishful/thinking” on my part.

One thing is certain, for persons of my vintage, look at it, anyway but loose, as Clint Eastwood would say, the World of the present “Chinese Rooster” is getting more interesting as each day goes by. INTERESTING, but sadly, not exhilarating.People, men, women & children are either running away from their homes, as refugees, starving to death, or both.

Look at it, anyway you like, but all the “aid”, compassion, or both (again), is going to be futile, in the long run, IF the men & women in these sadly impoverished Countries are going to continue to produce more children. To whom it may concern, get some of your “brains” back in place, use all the “funds” donated to “curtail” the unnecessary populating of our Planet with a simple “birth-control” injection. I will not go into details because I expect my readers to have the intelligence & commonsense to know what I mean. Don’t STOP population, simply CONTROL it.

I have always been very interested,& enjoy the Jerry Seinfeld “Series” now being re-televised over & over again (thankfully, as it is definitely one of the better ones), & in one particular episode, “Elaine” makes a comment while, in the company of a Russian, in reference to the well-known novel “War & Peace”, she mentioned that someone she knew was going to come back with this other book entitled “War, what is it good for? “!!. Well, Elaine, my answer to you would be “War is good for NOTHING, but NOTHING will stop them until the greed for power is eradicated from the human mind. Again, I say, what I’ve always said,

” Wars will not cease while there are rocks in our heads. World war 1, 2, Vietnam, Korean, Falklands, Sri Lanka, etc., (only counting the main ones in MY time),

dozens of others before the above and the STUPID WARS that are in progress RIGHT NOW, and where has it all got us? , absolutely NOWHERE.

Back where I started again, a “Country” song of mine which also gives me the opportunity of “signing-off” my “articles/stories” in a manner where my readers will look-forward to reading more(hopefully), I now revert to Mr.Donald Trump who will very shortly have to report to his physiotherapist for urgent treatment as regards imminent R.S.I. on his right wrist.

Since his inaugeration as President of the U.S.A., he has been doing little else but signing documents, that, he hopes, will make America the greatest Country in the World. Naturally, there is going to be plenty of opposition to all this “signage” BUT, we have to remember that MILLIONS OF AMERICANS VOTED HIM IN TO DO JUST THAT.

We, the people, are the ones responsible for voting in the Governments to “run” the Country and it doesn’t matter which Country it is. If we are not satisfied, we must vote them “out” without running around like headless chooks finding fault, for want of something better to do.

I WILL sign-off now, but not before I give all my readers who have just celebrated “Australia-Day”on the 26th January, 2017 the news that no Indigenous person COULD celebrate this particular day because, in the 26th of January, 1788, Australia was founded, after being forcibly taken-over from Indigenous folk who were already here for goodness only knows, how many thousands of years prior to this. Apologies have been forthcoming from many present-day Politicians but let me just say that I missed Jessica Mauboy who, in my opinion, is one of the “top” female singers in the Country, at the “concert” (the reason being obvious)& I do hope that next year 2018, a “TOTAL-AUSTRALIAN” day, perhaps on another “day” agreed to, by ALL Australians, will feature Jessica and her music that is soooo very good. Here’s hoping.

Desmond Kelly.

“Star of eLanka”.