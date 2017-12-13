Clyde Carols by Candlelight – Carols, weather or not – By Brendan Rees

Gethsemane Church’s Clyde North Christmas Carols have been hailed as a resounding success.

Although wild weather postponed the event for a week, organiser Pastor Kerrigan La-Brooy said he was overwhelmingly pleased with the turnout.

“It proved to be a spectacular success. Stall holders, council members, sponsors, organisers and members of the community were all in agreement that the first-time event far exceeded expectations,” he said.



Held at Hillcrest Christian College on Friday 8 December, the event attracted more than 1000 people.



The evening included performances from Kerrigan La-Brooy, Derrick Junkeer, Mel Manuel, Lisa Ann, Naomi Horsley, Dancin’ Lines, Triple Treat Talent Academy, Gethsemane Church Choir, Ebony and Andrew Portelli, the Gethsemane Church team, Lisa Ann, and Lighthouse Hampton Park.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Smith said he was honoured in his role as MC for the inaugural event.



“A lot of fun was had by all, including some talented performers that I was lucky enough to share the stage with.”



Local resident Honorine Gunasekera said: “This will be an evening to remember. Kerrigan had many blessings for the beautiful way he organised the whole Christmas event. We should give him all the support with his church in Berwick.”



Vendor Debra Russell said she enjoyed the carols so much that she hoped a DVD of the night would be available next year: “I can’t get over all the amazing singers.”



Another vendor said it was: “The best event I’ve attended so far and a fantastic show.”



Mr La-Brooy said despite the cards stacking up against Gethsemane Church when the event was initially cancelled they refused to quit.

“Our passion and mission to serve the community gave us the strength to persevere in faith and we were determined not to deprive the community.”

Mr La-Brooy thanked the Gethsemane Church, major sponsor Barry Bourke Motors, and Hillcrest Christian College, as well as musicians, vendors, sponsors, entertainers, community groups and the public for helping to make the event so memorable.



He said he hoped the Clyde Carols would continue for many years to come.