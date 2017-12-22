Christmas Photos from Alston Koch

Colombo city revelled in what must be one of the best displays of Christmas cheer throughout the city .

The President Of Sri Lanka opened his doors for the first time perhaps since Lord Louie Mountbatten to celebrate Christmas at President’s House ( formerly known as Queen’s House) ALSTON KOCH, Srilanka’s most celebrated entertainer, singer & now actor & Hollywood film producer was flown down especially to entertain the special guests this Christmas that included the Bishops & Cardinals & the clergy of all denominations who were present making it a Christmas to remember.