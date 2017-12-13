CHRISTMAS IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS IN CEYLON – By Noel Crusz

CEB unions threaten strike over several demands Following a discussion with officials of the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry today, the CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance said it would take action if its demands were not met by tomorrow.

SL should show it's not afraid of open economy: PM Sri Lanka should show the world that it is not a country which is afraid of the open economy and take steps to modernize the city of Colombo and elsewhere while preserving its heritage, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

Won’t sacrifice regional ties for economic gains: SL Sri Lanka will not sacrifice its regional interests for economic gains though the country needs economic support from all nations to move forward, Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faiszer Musthapha said.

Karunatilaka Amunugama passes away Former Foreign Ministry Secretary Karunatilaka Amunugama passed away at the age of 63, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said today.