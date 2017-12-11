Chris, Sonali and Linden rev up for New Year’s Eve at the Walawwa – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

Ministerial committee to look into railway strike A four-member ministerial committee headed by Minister Sarath Amunugama has been appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to look into the grievances of the protesting railway employees, President's Media Unit said.

27 TN fishermen arrested in SL waters Twenty-seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters early today, an official said.

President's letter to Naseby: PHU says govt. kept it a secret The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) yesterday said a letter of thank sent by President Maithripala Sirisena to Lord Naseby had been kept concealed by the government due to the pressure of Tamil separatists.

Household electric appliances that contain HCFC to be banned Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry will ban importing of household electric appliances that contain Hydrochloro-flurocarbon (HCFC) effective from January 1st, 2018 as the use of HCFC is extremely harmful to the environment and to the ozone layer, a senior official of the Ministry said yesterday.