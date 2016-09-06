CHILDREN WITH CANCER 2

by Desmond Kelly

Following my recent “story” on the sad, BUT hopeful subject above, I now send out this very important plea to each & every one of the readers of both the Lanka Times Newspaper and our “on-line” eLanka website. The ” new wing’ of the Monash Hospital in Clayton Vic. dedicated especially to children with this dreaded disease could be classified as “sad”, perhaps, BUT, more importantly hopeful, because I do believe in “phrases” & especially the good ones “where there is life, there is hope.

My plea to all our readers is this. While “Cancer” does not discriminate between men or women, hits primarily the adults of both sexes, is either terminal or can possibly be “cured” but only after months of drastic treatments of chemo-therapy and/or radium, from personal experience, (I have had, & beaten the big “C” twice), I can tell you that, however “tough” you are, I would not wish any of it on my worst enemy.

It might seem harsh, but I generally don’t muck around. I, not only “wear my heart on my sleeve”, have been there & done it and that is why I say that, for an adult to get cancer, chances are that they are partially to blame for giving themselves the bloody disease. Few people knew( but do, now) that I was a very “heavy” drinker of alcohol, especially during my young days in the Royal Ceylon Navy. Drinking a bottle of “Arrack” straight out of the bottle was no “big deal” for me. I also “smoked” Peacock cigarettes because they happened to be the cheapest around at the time and I did’nt have any money left from my Naval “pay” after spending it all on “booze”. I was a bad bad boy.

That is why my Specialist in Melbourne told me years later that I had two marble-sized tumors in my left Kidney and that is also why I stopped drinking & smoking overnight and have to look after the one good kidney that I’ve been left with. So, to make a long story short, adults are PARTIALLY to blame for illnesses or diseases they get IF THEY INSIST ON NOT USING THEIR BRAINS, but Children, sometimes very young children?! How & why must these innocents be punished? , what can we do to help them? .

This is where “hope” comes in. Our medical services in Australia, like everything else is struggling to “make ends meet”. Governments come & go, and the story is that everything cannot be funded as it should, while Australia is BILLIONS of dollars in debt. Money is needed for research into dozens of different things, most importantly, I feel, for Medical research.

If this “research” can help to save ONE CHILD from the “clutches of cancer’, then it would be worthwhile, SO,

TO DONATE EVEN TWO DOLLARS TO THIS VERY WORTHWHILE CAUSE, PLEASE E’MAI L, TELEPHONE OR MAKE AN “ON-LINE” DONATION TO THE FOLLOWING. :-

Online: If people would like to make a donation online straight to Monash Children’s Hospital they can use the link below. They will be able to direct their donation to Monash Children’s Cancer Centre specifically during the process. http://www.mchfundraising.com.au/

Telephone 03-9-594-2735 (ask for Georgina Heaslip)

Email: georgina.heaslip@monashhealth.org

Foundation Office, Monash Medical Centre, 246 Clayton Road, CLAYTON VIC 3168

Thanking you folks, in anticipation.

Desmond Kelly.