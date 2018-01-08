The Catalina – Luxury Senior Independent Community Living in Sri Lanka

Catalina : Executive Summary

♦ Target market is fit and active senior Sri Lankans living overseas and in Sri Lanka

♣ Aged 55+, educated and wealthy, seeking a ‘Country Club Resort’ lifestyle in Sri Lanka

♣ Living independently, but with easy access to all services and amenities

♣ Living in a fun, safe and exclusive community of like-minded people

♣ Opportunities to engage in organized activities, hobbies/pursuits and community work

♦ 22 luxury villas, built on approx. 5.75 acres (23,400 sqm; 252,000 sqft) of landscaped grounds

♣ Two air-conditioned bedrooms, single storey, free-standing deluxe villas

♣ Designer finishes to Grade A standards, each with open plan pantry/kitchen, living/dining room and a private terrace

♣ Emphasis on community, wellness and lifestyle

♣ Strict attention to quality of finishes and services

♦ Spacious, luxury villas set in landscaped tropical gardens

♣ 200sqm built area (approx. 2,150 sqft), nestled in individual garden plots of 435sqm (approx. 4,700sqft ; 18 perches)

♣ Villa ownership via freehold, with access to shared community areas and facilities

♣ Purchased off plan via instalment payments

♣ Property marketing and leasing service for villa investors

♦ Target construction commencement in Q3 2016, construction completion by 2020

♣ Architects: SwPlus(Principals: Christine Walbeoff, Shyamika Silva) | Legal Counsel: FJ & G De Saram

Catalina: The Opportunity

♦ Sri Lanka lacks purpose-built and operated luxury independent living facilities. Catalina will fill this gap

♣ Opportunity for a differentiated, value-added product offering: a mix of hospitality and ‘wellness’

♣ A good time to harness a well-tested concept and apply it in Sri Lanka

♣ Luxury independent living, within 80 minutes of Colombo or 20 minutes of Galle : Gateway to Sri Lanka’s Southern Riviera

♦ Catalina is about freedom and lifestyle

♣ Purpose-built, spacious luxury villas and facilities set in landscaped gardens : Living in your own piece of paradise

♣ Concierge service, housekeeping, chauffeured vans, 24/7 security, on-site maintenance : Can’t put a price on peace of mind

♦ Sri Lanka offers all the attractions of long-standing Asian retirement destinations like Phuket and Chiang Mai (Thailand), Penang and Langkawi (Malaysia), and Bail (Indonesia), but with more affordable real estate prices

♣ Friendly, hospitable locals, with good English-speaking capabilities

♣ Accessible, quality private health care including a developing medical tourism industry

♣ Tropical climate

♣ Lower cost of living compared to North America, Europe, Australia

Catalina: The Concept

Catalina: Layout

Over 5.75 acres (approx. ~23,500 sqm, 926 perches)

Catalina: Clubhouse Layout

Catalina: Location

♦ Koggala, in the heart of the Southern Riviera, a popular, exclusive holiday destination for several British and European musicians, authors, actors & actresses

♣ Over 5.75 acres (approx. ~23,500 sqm, 926 perches) in picturesque surroundings

♣ Peaceful, idyllic locality, but within easy reach of cosmopolitan urban amenities

♣ Picturesque, safe environment

♣ Easy access to quality medical care

♣ Easy access to amenities: banks / supermarkets / restaurants & cafes

♣ Easy access to Colombo (within ~80 mins) and international airport (within ~2 hours)

Catalina: Investing in Sri Lanka’s Southern Riviera

https://www.ft.com/content/ace9ee16-a191-11e4-b176-00144feab7de

http://www.luxurytravelmagazine.com/news-articles/investing-in-property-in-sri-lanka-25277.php

Catalina: The Client Experience

♦ Investing in a valuable asset: freehold

♣ Resale of villa triggers new Title, re-marketed to new buyer at prevailing market rates

♣ Proceeds from villa resale (net of refurbishment and marketing charges) distributed per original owner’s instructions

♣ Sri Lanka has no Inheritance tax

♦ Strong emphasis on building a community of like-minded people

♣ Living with a similar affluent demographic, in an environment designed for independent & active 55+ year-olds

♣ “Healthy body”: gym and fitness instruction, swimming, spa, water aerobics, yoga, physiotherapy, tennis, putting green

♣ “Healthy Mind”: resident-run organic garden, cookery lessons, lawn bowling & croquet, wine tasting, excursions, photography clinics, craft workshops, visiting experts’ talks, a well-stocked library, local community service

♣ Significant opportunities for enhanced social interaction with ample space, designed for quiet and privacy

♦ Peace-of-mind with a secure, comfortable, country club resort lifestyle

♣ 24/7 monitored security, emergency medical service: call buttons in all villas and public areas. Private ambulance service

♣ Weekly housekeeping and bedroom linen service. Additional optional servicing available, billed monthly

♣ Chauffeured scheduled trips to Galle and Colombo. Additional optional hire available, billed monthly

♣ Control over expenses through individually metered electricity, water, telephone, cable TV and internet

♣ Nutritionist-designed menus, meals served in a friendly álfresco & indoor restaurant (optional, billed monthly)

♣ Weekly Dr visit supplements Resident Nurse on site. Pharmacy pick-up service. Fast-track access to private hospital services

Catalina: A Country Club Resort Lifestyle

Sample Organised Activities: “Live, Love, Laugh”

Catalina: Villa Features

Practical, spacious yet manageable layouts, well spaced and free-standing in landscaped gardens

✓ Luxurious, quality fittings and finishing’s

✓ Access-friendly, open plan design

✓ Air-conditioned bedrooms (optional addition to living / dining area)

✓ Spacious, high ceiling with fans in bedrooms & living / dining area

✓ LED lighting

✓ Solar hot water

✓ Options to individualize

➢ eg. Flooring (e.g., wood vs tile)

➢ Outdoor deck (e.g. wood, terracotta or tile)

➢ Curtains or pull-down shades

➢ Optional additions : Air-conditioning in living / dining room, Dishwasher

➢ Smartphone-enabled CCTV security webcams fitted internally

✓ European fitted open-style pantry/kitchen

✓ Fridge, washing machine, microwave : Quality appliance brands (Samsung, Phillips, etc.)

✓ Quality, in-built fitted wardrobes

✓ 24/7 monitored security and perimeter CCTV and alarm systems

✓ Fire extinguisher and smoke detectors

✓ Individual standby generator, for automatic back-up power during any electrical outages

✓ Multiple emergency call button points

✓ Multiple cable TV, internet and telephone connection points

✓ Control over expenses : individual billed phone, cable TV, internet, electricity, water

Catalina: Alternative Villa Layouts

Catalina: Key Professional Services Providers

The Sponsors: Granite Capital

Granite Capital (Private) Ltd was formed by a small group Sri Lanka blue-chip investors partnering with experienced international investors, to address Sri Lanka’s market gap in deluxe, independent living. Approximately 55% of the shareholders are based in Sri Lanka and the rest in Australia, Singapore and the US. Granite Capital’s shareholders include Sri Lanka’s leading names in hotels and hospitality, alongside experienced international investors and finance professionals with over 80 years of collective experience investing in Sri Lanka and the region.

Jeevan William, Managing Director MBA BSc

Jeevan is a former international investment banker, with over 25 years of investment banking and capital markets experience in senior positions with leading global investment banks, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, in London, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Sydney. He is a Non-Executive Director of CAL Partners, Sri Lanka’s leading investment bank, a Trustee of the Federation of Environmental Organisations of Sri Lanka, a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is a Fellow of the Finance & Treasury Association in Australia.

Jeevan was educated at S. Thomas Prep and College in Sri Lanka, earned a MBA from Manchester Business School and a BSc at the University of Manchester, UK. He has been married for 27 years and when not working in Colombo, lives in Sydney with his wife and 3 children aged 22, 20 and 18. His passions are Sri Lanka nature conservation, helping under-privileged kids, mentoring, outdoors, fishing, rugby and spending time with family and friends.

Jeevan@ganite-capital.net | +9471 565 1969 | +6141 822 9519