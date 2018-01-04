Canberra Sri Lankan community celebrates Christmas with trilingual carols

Christmas was celebrated at the High Commission in Canberra with the participation of the Sri Lankan community on 16 December

Rev. Father Kevin Harris delivered a blessing and a message highlighting the true meaning of Christmas. He referred to the modest surroundings in which baby Jesus was born as a reminder to all of the humility associated with the spirit of Christmas.

A multiethnic and multi-religious group of colourfully dressed choristers representing the Australia Sri Lanka Association and the Canberra Tamil Christian Fellowship sang carols in unison in Sinhala, Tamil and English, joined by the High Commission staff.

The audience rose to their feet in singing the final carol for the evening together, the famous Silent Night, with the lyrics of the first two verses in Sinhala and Tamil and the final two in English.

The High Commissioner said that it was a perfect way to bring to a close a most eventful year of diplomatic relations with Australia and community events at the Mission. The rendering of carols in all three languages he said was in itself a blessing and the way forward to peace and harmony.

The High Commissioner in his concluding remarks referred to these moments as being very special and thanked Rev. Father Harris, the choristers, the musicians and the gathering for their contribution in making the celebration a true Christmas blessing.