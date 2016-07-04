BYE & BYE, ELECTIONS ARE NIGH

“BEGUILING SMILES”

By Desmond Kelly

BEGUILING SMILES ARE NOT ENOUGH

THE TIME HAS NOW COME, TO “GET TOUGH”

AUSTRALIA TOO, HAS HER LAWS & RULES

WHICH “SHOULD BE” TAUGHT HERE IN OUR SCHOOLS

ELECTIONS ARE NIGH, LET US NOW BEGIN

TO GET A TOUGH NEW GOVERNMENT “IN”

IF MIGRANTS CANNOT ASSIMILATE

THROW THEM OUT & “SHUT THE GATE”

A CHRISTIAN COUNTRY, WE HAVE BEEN TAUGHT

OF COUNTLESS BATTLES TO BE FOUGHT

THE BIBLE HERE, IS STILL “GOD’S WORD”

JESUS CHRIST WILL STILL BE HEARD

BEGUILING SMILES ARE NOT ENOUGH

THE TIME HAS NOW COME, TO “GET TOUGH”

YOU WISH TO ARGUE & HAVE “YOUR SAY”?

HERE’S YOUR PASSPORT, JUST “GO AWAY”!!

THIS IS AUSTRALIA. WE DO NOT TELL YOU HOW TO BEHAVE IN YOUR COUNTRY, DO NOT TRY TO TELL US HOW TO BEHAVE IN OURS. WE DID NOT BRING YOU HERE BY THE “SCRUFF OF YOUR NECK” BUT, SHOULD YOU MISBEHAVE, WE CAN THROW YOU OUT BY THAT

“SAME SCRUFF”. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!!.

The trouble in Australia begins at their International Airports. Passenger ships like the “Oriana” which carried the young “Kelly family”, are nowadays few & far between. I came to this great sunburn’t Country in 1962 (when Autumn leaves were falling), with a wife who was just 27 years old, & two very young sons aged 6 & 3., roughly £130.0.0 in my pocket (we were allowed only £75.0.0., each, my wife & I), got a job within a week of our arrival here, changed jobs many times simply to work more “overtime”, rented accommodation for the next few years within which another daughter and my youngest son were born, got our “Citizenship” & started “buying” our first “Housing-Commission” home in the 1970s. Working sometimes at 2 & 3 regular jobs at a time, I am proud to say that I did everything I could do, honestly, paying my “taxes” which sometimes amounted to 50 cents in every dollar earned, paid off my Commissioned home, then bought another bigger one, paid that one off and was debt-free by 1996, 34 years after arriving in Melbourne. It was’nt easy, by any means. I remember paying our very first “fridge” off on the never-never for TEN whole years. The square-top contraption would not work unless we kept putting coins into a slot on top and this money paid off the refrigerator VERY VERY SLOWLY. I have to say, though, that Waltons of Dandenong sold me a fridge that “lasted” about 15 years. They made “good-stuff” in the old days. Today, your refrigerator will start getting “WARM” after a maximum of 5 years. Then, you have to get a new one. Anyway, let us get back to the beginning of the “Migration Saga” which unfortunately started in our tiny Island not long after 1948 when She got her independence from “Old Blighty”.Many of us Burgher Buggers, as we were not TOO FONDLY referred to were FORCED to leave OUR Motherland because of what was termed the “Sinhala-only” policy.

We were also known as the “Lansias”.BUT many good Sinhalese folk have always said, and STILL DO, that the “lights went out in Lanka when the Lansias went”!!

I am proud to say that, although we had a tough time proving that we were 75% European, believe it or not, the “WHITE-AUSTRALIAN POLICY ” was in force HERE!.at the same time, while in Ceylon, the “get-out Lansia” Policy was in full swing . Policies, here and there, & the ( What The Hell Do I Do ) Policy in force, EVERYWHERE.!

I was very grateful that “OZ” took us in, & did everything by the book” over here, did not send my wife to work but had her at home to “look after” the family, resulting in “a mob” that I am extremely proud of ), a life that, at 80, I still “look-after” myself ( with the help of ONLY Michael, Douglas,Michelle & Warren, my “kids”& I” ).

My ex-wife Cynthia did an excellent job with the family but “passed-on” suddenly in 2013. May she R.I.P.

For those of you that do not know the meaning of the word “Lansia”, it simply means “Burgher”(Citizen of a Burgh or Town) In Ceylon, we had the Dutch-Burghers, the fair-skinned ones ( who, incidentally, were born during the “early hours” of the morn.)As it got later in the day, Portugese-Burghers were born, and it is a well-known fact! (?) that the later in the day you were born in CEYLON, the darker was the shade of your skin.

I, myself & me, would have preferred a darker skin simply because people like us have to spend money we can ill-afford,on trying to get ourselves a pretty unnatural “tan”. Also, unfortunately, Melanomas (skin-cancers) are far more prevalent on “Dutch-Burghers”.& “Aussies” who are NOT indigenous.There is also a not too well-known saying that it really does not matter what colour you are, when you are born, if you just cannot afford EMBALMING when you “cark-it”, you simply end-up in this rather ugly greyish-purple hue.

To get back to what I was talking about, in the first place, (I have to stop digressing like this), the Immigration Department of ANY COUNTRY is the CRUX of their incumbent Government. The Minister for Immigration is responsible totally, for the intake of Migrants to the Country. The “Buck stops with him”.

“A 100% CHECK MUST BE DONE ON EACH & EVERY ADULT MIGRANT THAT COMES INTO THIS COUNTRY.AUSTRALIA IS LARGE ENOUGH TO “WELCOME MORE MIGRANTS & “REFUGEES” WHO WILL BE “ASSETS”TO THIS COUNTRY AND NOT “LIABILITIES”. Children under 5, excepted. They did not ASK to be born.

In the first place, Migrants who arrive LEGALLY into Australia must be LEGALLY advised that if they AND their children wish to make Australia their home, either permanantly OR temporarily (as, in the case of students), they MUST adhere to the LAWS of THIS COUNTRY for as long as they reside here. THEY MUST NOT bring into Australia the”Previous Problems” from the COUNTRY from which they fled, for any reason whatsoever. “LEAVE YOUR PREVIOUS PROBLEMS WHERE THEY WERE, OR GO BACK TO THEM, IF YOU WISH, BECAUSE NO-ONE IS HOLDING ON TO YOU BY FORCE. BE PREPARED TO GRAB ANY EMPLOYMENT THAT IS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE . You can later achieve your ambition of becoming a Doctor, Lawyer or Politician AFTER passing the examinations that AUSTRALIA require you to pass. AUSTRALIA HAS HER OWN EMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS AND MUST GIVE PREFERENCE TO HER OWN CITIZENS FIRST. IF ANY “AUSSIE” REFUSES TO “TAKE ON” EMPLOYMENT OFFERED, HE/SHE WILL NOT BE PAID THE DOLE OR EVEN PART OF THE DOLE. There will be plenty of Migrants ready & willing to tackle these jobs. THIS SEEMS TO BE THE MAIN PROBLEM EVERYWHERE. AUSTRALIANS, LIKE EVERYONE ELSE HAVE TO WORK, IN ORDER TO “EXIST” AND CANNOT AFFORD TO BE “CHOOSEY” IF THEY WISH TO “PUT FOOD ON THE TABLE”. For Migrants, this is twice as important. They have left their own “Home-Countries” to make a better life for themselves and they MUST be prepared to work and WORK HARD in order to become an ASSET in this, their new Country. It is pretty simple.. Everything will then follow, in due course.. Do not come here,work for two weeks, then expect to go on holidays. If ill, see a doctor & get back to work as soon as possible. If you don’t, you may lose your job & getting another one is not as easy as you think it is. NEVER leave one job unless you have another lined up for yourself. Migrants who cannot speak, read or write English MUST be prepared to learn this International Language as soon as possible. Nodding your head snd smiling all the time is’nt going to get you anywhere FAST. When you are in Rome, do as the Romans do. Even though it is a “dead language” learn Latin!. I could go on and write a BOOK on just the “do’s & don’ts for Migrants but enough said about them, for the moment.

REFUGEES are quite another problem AROUND THE WORLD, at the moment, and WILL BE, for an indefinite amount of monents, in the future. Because I am now a proud SriLankan/Australian I will now offer my “two-cents worth of advice to tha Australian Immigration Department.

1. REFUGEES WILL NOT GO AWAY.

2. THEY DO NOT WANT TO BE SO-NAMED BUT HAVE NO CHOICE IN THE MATTER.

3. IF THEY DO NOT USE “BOATS” TO COME HERE, THEY WILL GET HERE ON “WOODEN RAFTS” IF THEY HAVE TO.THESE ARE DESPERATE PEOPLE, YOU SEE.

4. REFUGEES ARE FULLY AWARE THAT IT IS ILLEGAL TO ENTER AUSTRALIA IN THE MANNER THEY DO

BUT, ONCE AGAIN, NO CHOICE IN THE MATTER.

5. NO SANE REFUGEE WILL ENDANGER HIMSELF & HIS FAMILY IN ORDER TO GET TO ANOTHER COUNTRY. THIS IS A CALCULATED RISK.

6. HE WILL SELL EVERYTHING HE HAS, BEG, BORROW OR STEAL TO PAY THE CLOSEST BLOODY”PEOPLE SMUGGLER” FOR A RIDE ON HIS LEAKY BOAT.

7. REFUGEES HAVE TO BE PITIED, NOT “PUNISHED”.

8. REFUGEES ALSO HAVE CHILDREN, SOME, STILL INFANTS, WHO WANT TO LIVE, NOT DIE UNDER THE MOST DREADFUL CIRCUMSTANCES.

9. REFUGEES ONLY SEEK REFUGE BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO., NOT BECAUSE THEY WANT TO.

10. REFUGEES MUST BE PITIED BUT PEOPLE- SMUGGLERS SEVERELY PUNISHED FOR WHAT IS

“MERCENERY MADNESS”, TO THE EXTREME.

11. IN MY OWN OPINION, AUSTRALIA COULD EASILY TAKE IN AT LEAST 30 THOUSAND REFUGEES.

12. THESE REFUGEES MUST THEN GO THROUGH EXACTLY THE SAME PROCESS AS ANY LEGAL MIGRANT IN ORDER TO “LIVE” IN THIS LAND EVEN ON A TEMPORARY BASIS.

13. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY “UNREST” CAUSED HIS “REFUGEE-STATUS” & THIS SITUATION HAS CHANGED FOR THE BETTER, THIS REFUGEE COULD THEN BE REQUESTED TO GO BACK TO HIS OWN COUNTRY WITH HIS FAMILY. THE CHANCES ARE THAT HE WILL WANT TO, ANYWAY.

14. AUSTRALIA IS A COMPASSIONATE COUNTRY & MUST PROVE IT, BEYOND ANY DOUBT.

15. DO NOT “IMPRISON” PEOPLE WHO HAVE NOT COMMITTED ANY CRIME WHATSOEVER.

16. IF THEY DO, AS A MATTER OF FACT, IF ANY “MIGRANT” IS SHOWN TO BE A TROUBLE- MAKER IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM, AUSTRALIA SHOULD “DEPORT” THESE PEOPLE AFTER “ONE” WARNING ONLY!.

17. REFUGEES TO AUSTRALIA MIGHT WELL BE EMPLOYED “ANYWHERE” THEIR SERVICES COULD BE REQUIRED. IF THEY NEED A FRESH START, AUSTRALIA COULD GIVE THEM JUST THAT.

18 THIS WAY IT WOULD BE A WIN/WIN SITUATION FOR BOTH AUSTRALIA & THE REFUGEE.

19. AUSTRALIA MUST ENSURE THAT THESE REFUGEES ARE PAID CORRECT WAGES FOR THE WORK DONE.

20. IN ADDITION, REFUGEES ARE HUMAN BEINGS TOO & HOPEFULLY, SOME OF THEM COULD BE ASSET TO THEIR NEW COUNTRY.

The “above” submitted, is totally my own opinion.

If accepted, I will take whatever “credit” is accorded me, if “rejected” I don’t give a damn anyway.

“I see it this way,

I’ve had my say”!.

Desmond Kelly.