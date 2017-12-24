“ONCE IN A BLUE MOON” – By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Image Source: You Tube – Kenneth Olsson

Another favourite Lankan phrase, not heard of, in OZ,but suddenly, “out of the blue”, so to speak, this writer was doing what he loves to do, this time, very early in the am, on Christmas Eve, listening to some “old” Country Music on “you-tube”, when “memories” wafted me.back to someone I had listened to, back in the early 60’s. Many “Country” lovers still remember him, singing perhaps a bit nasally, but still singing songs that will never be forgotten, I suppose.

His name was Hank Snow. The song was called :-

“When our blue moon turns to gold again”, This particular “version” stands out because he is singing with another favourite of mine, the famous Anita Carter, beautiful, talented member of the “Carter family”.

The song was written by Wiley Walker & Gene Sullivan, recorded originally on the 10th of July, 1962, it took them three & a half hours actually, from 7pm to 10.30 pm, at the R.C.A.Victor Studio, 1611, Hawkins Street, Nashville, TN. The “Vocal Chorus” was provided by more of the Carter family, Maybelle, Helen & June.



The “Producer” was one of the very best guitarists, bar none, in my opinion, Chester (Chet) Atkins.

Readers of eLanka will be able to listen to this great song & bring back many precious memories perhaps.

Please sing along:-

Memories that linger in my heart

Memories that make my heart grow cold

But someday, they’ll live again sweetheart

And my blue moon will turn again, to gold

Chorus:- When our blue moon turns to gold again

When the rainbow turns the clouds away

When our blue moon turns to gold again

You’ll be back within my arms to stay

The Castles we built our dreams together

Were the sweetest stories ever told

Maybe we will live them all again

And my blue moon will turn again to gold

Chorus:-(Repeat above)

These are the songs that will live forever. They certainly mean that THOSE were better days, as far as songwriters were concerned, anyway. Most of the so-called “rubbish” they call “songs” today, consist of a maximum of 6-8 words (if that), the rest of it is all “Musick” , Mayhem, Screaming & Shouting.