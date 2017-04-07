Black Betty by 1961 Coffeehead.com.au now serving in Canterbury…

Story and pictures by Marie Pietersz

You can now indulge your caffeine hit and stimulate your senses at the same time at Black Betty’s coffee house, among the exotic foliage and blooms of Scintilla Flowers, in the beautiful precinct of Canterbury’s grand old charm.

Black Betty is the entrepreneurial venture of co-owners Ash and Shiroma Nathan and Glen and Simonne Couthino, opening its doors for business on 10 February at 180 Canterbury Road. Nestled among the tranquil leafy glades of Melbourne’s east, Black Betty is the place to visit if you are looking for a coffee experience with a difference, with extras to boot.

The name Black Betty honours the pretty barmaid who worked in the famous coffee house in Covent Garden, London, in 1720. This dedicated coffee house/retail store, cafe and florist serves exquisite coffee, scrumptious food, beautiful bouquets, and offers free wifi. The owners are confident that your stop at their coffee shop will reward you with a different experience. They promise “the coffee will always maintain its superior quality, unlike the weather changes”.

“We want customers to have a total experience, enjoying our specialty coffees, served by dedicated and friendly staff, in beautiful retro surrounds. And it doesn’t stop there – you can also enjoy a stroll through Canterbury Park next door or shop in iconic Maling Road if you wish to turn your visit into a social outing,” Shiroma says.

The idea of mixing beans to make his Black Betty blend comes from co-owner Ash’s love of mixing ingredients as a chef and his background of growing up in a family of coffee makers in the coffee plantations of Sri Lanka. He is driven by his passion to cater for a special segment of the coffee market here in Australia. While he uses the finest beans from around the world, he hopes that soon he will be able to give back to his sages in Sri Lanka their own coffee plantation so he can have a new supply of coffee beans to use in yet another unique blend he plans to concoct.

Co-owner Glen, Director of R T Edgar Real Estate, better known as The Block auctioneer, has been a customer of CoffeeHead Camberwell for the past five years. “I love the coffee and I love the ambience the place provides for my business meetings or relaxing after a busy day of auctioneering. I recognised that Ash and Shiroma shared my same values of service to their staff and customers. So together, we put our plan to work and Black Betty, Canterbury, was born”.

Already clever and subtle marketing by Glen has seen Black Betty’s recognition grow beyond the local clientele. Attending any of Glen’s auctions means you will be served Black Betty coffee brewed on site in the Buzz Mobile Cafe, while proud new home owners receive beautiful flowers from Simonne of Scintilla Flowers.

Black Betty has a lot going for it, and its and passionate young owners with lots of awards on their business boards have plans for more. Popular among the locals, a visit there is highly recommended.

Visit the web page coffeehead.com.au, Facebook page Black Betty by 1961 CoffeeHead.com.au, or simply call (03) 9882 6441.

