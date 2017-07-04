“THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

“The best things in life are free”, is the phrase.

Poppycock! , “the best things in life are NOT THINGS” !

“If you have the MONEY honey, I have the time”(a song-title), “all, that MONEY can buy”(another phrase), everywhere one looks, unless one is “blind Freddy”, apologies Fred, “MONEY makes the World go round”.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!!. In my own humble opinion, folks, the BEST description of it is in another old song.

“MONEY is the root of all evil”. Think about this.

Seventy percent (70%) of all Australians (including of course, Aussie/Lankans), do believe that MONEY is very important, but that is simply because everyone who is LESS AFFLUENT has to go out and EARN MONEY in order to live. That is a different story. Personally, I was one of them. A further 20% are in the “very rich” category, most, through inherited wealth, don’t have to work, but can sit back & allow their wealth to grow. 10% are in the category of the “filthy rich. They, as a matter of well-known fact, are wealthier than all 90% of the others, put together. 2% of these wealthy people do “some good” with their wealth. ONE of these Aussies is a GENTLEMAN bearing the proud name of ANDREW FORREST. May you earn MORE MONEY, SIR., you thoroughly deserve it.

Because I have always been an avid follower of the superb author Leon Uris & have read all his books, I do tend to digress in my “writing-style” just as Leon does.

Therefore, digressing from the subject of money, I now focus on another 30/70% split in Australia, today. 70% of us BELIEVE in either Religon or Philosophy.

Being the booming multicultural Country that Australia is, there are many religons & beliefs in this Country of ours. Speaking for myself, as I always do, I believe that Australia is, first & foremost, a CHRISTIAN COUNTRY. ALL MIGRANTS & REFUGEES PLEASE NOTE :

If you end up trying to be an Aussie, practise your own religon or belief to your heart’s content. Nobody will stop you, BUT DO NOT TRY TO IMPOSE YOUR BELIEFS ON US. Do not try to stop us celebrating Christmas. Do not try to RUN AUSTRALIA your way. Australians DID NOT catch you by the scruff of your bloody necks and BRING YOU HERE. We cannot go to YOUR COUNTRIES & tell you what you can or cannot do OVER THERE, so,

if you want to LIVE in Australia, ASSIMILATE, do not SEGREGATE. If you don’t know the meaning or the difference in the two words, look them up in your bloody dictionary. Thereby, comes something else. “ENGLISH” is the ONLY International Language that matters here in Australia. If you prefer talking in French, go to France. No-one is stopping you.

There is now a lot of “Hoo-Haa” about learning another Language in OZ. Bi-Lingual or Tri-Lingual, there is nothing wrong with that, children of multicultural parents must not forget the National Language of their various Countries. I came from Ceylon to Australia 55 years ago, still have a good knowledge of the Sinhala Language & a smattering of the Tamil Language, but folks, “WAASI PATTHATA HOIYA” (fortunate side, clap for) , the Sinhalese method of forming the sentence ” for the fortunate side clap, men”!. Now, if the Sinhalese folk want to come and live in Australia like the KARAPOTTHA-LANSIAS,

(Cockroach-Burghers) do, they have to learn English properly.!

Where were we? , I must learn to stop digressing like this but if it was good enough for Leon Uris, it is good enough for me. I believe that the balance 30% of Aussies/Lankans & others do NOT believe in ANY RELIGON, in other words, they are Aethists. Good luck to you guys. I do not intend preaching a sermon on the Mount, or anywhere else, for that matter. When the “big bang” happens (again), don’t come begging for a little water from me, in Heaven, while the heat & humidity of hell is far worse than in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bali, or anywhere else, for that matter.

Even MONEY will not buy you any of my water.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.