GMOA forms new alliance The Frontline Socialist Party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Hela Urumaya, Joint Opposition and several trade unions today pledged their support to the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) to form a new alliance to abolish the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

PCoI allows counsel to represent Aloysius In the wake an allegation levelled against Perpetual Treasuries chief Arjun Aloysius that he had interfered with a witness who was supposed to testify at PCoI, a President’s Counsel today represented Mr. Aloysius to protect his interests at the inquiry.

Qatari FM briefs Ravi on measures taken against them Foreign Minister of Qatar has briefed Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake on the latest developments in the Gulf crisis and the ‘illegal’ measures taken against Qatar, the Gulf Times reported today.

Carlo rejects GMOA requests Turning down requests by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) to be reappointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), Prof. Carlo Fonseka cited his medical condition as the reason to do so.