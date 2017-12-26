“UP, AUNTY A.B.C.” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29774804

A shining example, folks. “The King’s Speech”, an excellent movie, already seen by this writer, but so good, that I wanted to watch it again, & even “rang-up” a few friends to commend it to them, only to be disappointed and disgusted with the fact that this great film, featuring, among others, a superb Aussie Actor in Geoffrey Rush as speech therapist Lionel Logue (teaching our Queen’s late father, King George Vl, not to stammer so much), contained MORE commercials than the film itself.

Channel 72, in Melbourne (we could have done without the figure 7 in the above number), must certainly get a “hand’s up” for choosing some superb movies, and I commend them for it, BUT, to include this multitude of “commercials”(I reckon there must have been at least 50 of them), to completely SPOIL it for the viewers, was a downright disgrace. The film was shown @ 8.35 pm on the 26th of December, 2017 (boxing day), and, this is why, Jim & Shan., two avid readers of our 🏅eLanka website, I would STILL give “Aunty A.B.C.” the “thumb’s-up”. There is no political “motive” for my preferance of the A.B.C.

I have said (& written) many times, that my “Political-knowledge”is next to NIL. My “I.Q” is slightly above normal, I have “been there” & chances are, “done that”, but politics do not interest me. Why, would ANYONE want to become a “Politician”?, They seem to grow older, much quicker, as I watch them on the “box”(even with all the “ads” thrown in).

BUT, “Tune in, Shan., & Jim”, I have to be “liberal” with my comments, I “labour” with the fact that “labor” has an American spelling, it is a nationally known fact that the “Nationals” are in, only to keep the other bastards honest, the “Greens” are the only “greenery” surrounding the other “multiple parties”, the “Browns & Blacks” are simply good old English couples, living in London, “One Nation” means

Australians only, the “Independants” often depend on each other to be Independent, &, without going into the abyss any deeper, if only I was about 40 years younger, I would certainly have joined the “Sex”Party, if only to find out what it was all about.This would probably be the sum total of my political nous. However, one last “BUT” Jim and Shan.

Like it, or not, our’s is a Political Life. This Country, like every other, has to have SOMEONE to “run it” We “ELECT” them.

The A.B.C. & the present Government have their differences but that is their business. As for writing these stories and watching television, I much prefer “Aunty” only because they do not have any commercials. My friends & i could have watched The King’s Speech without being frustrated. King George shouted his 4 letter epithet many times in a particular “scene”, that was because he kept stammering thru it. I do not stammer, but I shouted the word that made our Aussie television producers take “KING” Graham Kennedy off the bloody air, MANY times, thru that movie.

Anyway, thank you Jim & Shan for your contributions to eLanka. Please read us regularly and make your comments.

I do enjoy them. Please remember, all our dear readers. If political articles are published on-line, in eLanka, we will ensure that they are authentic. Mine, are written from a completely different angle, because, as a “political journalist”, I make a good comedic writer.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.