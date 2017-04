Twelve killed, 7 injured in road accidents At least twelve persons, including two pedestrians, were killed and another seven were injured in road accidents across the country as of last night following the week-long festival holidays, the Police said today.

Belgian Tobacco Company to move operations from Ireland to SL A cigar-manufacturing plant in Co Roscommon, Ireland will close in May and move its operations to Sri Lanka with a loss of 38 jobs for the town of Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon, The Irish Times reported on Friday.

Death toll climbs to 19 Two more bodies were recovered from the debris of the Meethotamulla garbage dump that collapsed on hundreds of houses, taking the overall death toll to 19, officials confirmed a short while ago.

Shooting kills one in Ambalanthota At least one person was shot dead and three others injured following a shooting incident in the Mamadala area in Ambalanthota this evening, police said.