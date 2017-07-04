AMBER’S THE NAME.(Love is the game)

By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Loretta Lynn first recorded the song which was written by Peggy Sue Wells & A.Allen. Loretta was one of the female icons of Country Music of her genre. Lately, I had the chance of listening to one of the “Younger Stars” & a superb “Country Singer”, who, like Loretta, does not “mince her words, when she sings.

Amber Digby is on “You-Tube”, sings the song which tells the story. This time, Amber says it like it is.

“I LET ANOTHER MAN LOVE ME LAST NIGHT”!

He doesn’t know that I can’t look him in the eyes

For that I can’t speak, or I’ll start tellin lies

I hope he thinks I’m just moody & quiet

Cause another man loved me last night!

Yes, another man loved me last night

I’d almost forgotten, what love was really like

But I’m only human, only a woman

I let another man love me last night

While he’s sleepin, well I’m cryin here, awake

Not feelin love, was more than I could take

Though it was wrong,

there in his arms, it seemed so right

When another man loved me last night

Yes, another man loved me last night

I’d almost forgotten, what love was really like

But I’m only human, only a woman

I let another man love me tonight.

Oh, Amber, you shouldn’t have, but you did, and it served him right, for not loving you, the night before last. Tough titties, to him, I’d say.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.

Another “Country” Love-Story with a difference. D.K.