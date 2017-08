‘Awa’ gang leader, 5 others arrested in Colombo, Jaffna The North-based ‘Awa’ group leader and five other members were arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) in Colombo and Jaffna.

Lankan dies in industrial accident in S’ Korea A 35-year-old Sri Lankan, employed at a factory at Daegu in South Korea, died last week when he was caught in a threading machine while at work, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) said today.

13 Lankans illegally arrived in Australia returned Thirteen Sri Lankan immigrants who arrived in Australia illegally were returned on Friday, the Australian High Commission today said.

Ready to offer technical services to SL: Iran Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran is prepared to render technical and engineering services to Sri Lanka, the IRNA reported today.