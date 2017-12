'No tusk shells in our elephants' Former Deputy Director of Customs Samantha Gunsaekara , a specialist in gems and wildlife trading said there are no tusk shells in the tusks of elephants in Sri Lanka.

80% of fake FB accounts will be removed this week: CERT The Principal Information Security Engineer of the Computer Emergency Readiness Team Co-ordination Centre (CERT|CC), Roshan Chandragupta said 80 per cent of the fake Facebook accounts would be removed by the end of this year by the Facebook head office.

Observing two minutes of silence for 2004 tsunami victims The Disaster Management Centre has decided to observe two minutes of silence from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m. today, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives by the tsunami disaster that hit the coastal belt of Sri Lanka on December 26, 2004.

Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred on Monday from running in next year's presidential election after officials ruled he was ineligible to take part due to a suspended prison sentence he says was trumped up.