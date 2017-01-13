45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES by Desmond Kelly

Exactly one week to go as I decided to sit myself down to give “my farewell speech”in writing, to the out-going President, Mr. Barak Obama, his beautiful wife, Michelle, & their two lovely daughters Malia & Sasha, and, of course, my “welcome’ speech to President Donald Trump & his family.



On the 20th of January, 2017, Friday, an auspicious day, to say the least, the 45th President of the United States of America will step into the “Oval Office” at the White-house, and the 44th President will step out into relative freedom. Anyone who watched the final speech of President Obama, amalgamated with another excellent documentary on what actually goes on, in the White-house & what it really means to be the President of the U.S.A., wil realize how difficult and demanding the job can be.



President Obama HAS accomplished many things during his Presidency, which, I feel, should have been extended for another four years. Without going into details, which would take “a book” to write, I have to say that he was indeed the epitomy of what a good President should be. Everything he did, every speech he made, was done with “class”. He “came-in”, 8 years ago when America was in “a doozy of doldrums”.



For my eLanka & Lankan readers, there IS such a thing. Barak Obama “took-over”, and this FIRST African U.S. President did his utmost to rectify the problems facing the Country, at the time. Of course, there was opposition to some of his “ideas”. You win some, you lose some. Show me a “LEADER” who claims to have accomplished EVERYTHING, and I’ll show you a LIAR.



From a personal “point of view”, I have always thought that the 44th President of the United States of America was a “CLASS-ACT”, his “First-Lady”, also, a “Superb” one who, in my opinion, should BE, a future first Woman-President of the United States, his two daughters, always there, when needed, but, kept out of the “lime-light”, for security reasons, if nothing else.



So, now as a different “saying” goes, ” The President has moved-out, welcome Mr.President”.



President Donald Trump & his family move into the White-house on Friday, 20th of January 2017. Let me be the first to congratulate you, Sir. I feel certain that you, yourself, was most surprised at beating a former “First-Lady”to the job that only the slightly “insane” would want, in the first place. Anyway, welcome “On- board “, the good Ship “America”. God bless you & God bless America.

President Trump is an “unknown quantity”, to say the least. As one of the most powerful people on this planet (and there are a few more, as well),no-one can honestly say what his Presidency will bring the rest of us, normal people. His “campaign” for the top-job was not much to write about, but then, neither was the campaign of former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Both were fine “upstanding” people who “stood-up” and threw “darts” at each other, which did not look good, either on television, or in the “press”. President-Elect” Trump uttered words & phrases that, I am now certain, he regrets. To me, at the time, he looked like anything but, a future President of the United States, but, to be fair, I did not think too much of the former “First-Lady”

either. We have to admit here, that it would be impossible to even “Consider Classy Campaigns”, especially Political ones, in Australia.Our Campaigns are “Lessons-in-Class”.(I rest my briefcase).



Anyway, to get back to the new in-coming Pres, Since he did win the right to move into the White-house, President Trump has seemed to CHANGE visibly, has changed some of his “rhetoric” as well, and I feel that should his “reign” as President be even half as good, clever, & subtle, as his soujourn as a businessman was,.(provided there are no conflicts of interest here), America should be happy with their choice. So, Mr.Trump has not provided the I.R.S . with his tax-returns over the past few years. What’s new? , some of our top businessmen (and “Pollies”), have not submitted their tax returns either, the reason being, they pay NONE. That silly stuff is left for us mortals, to do.

To end my “welcome” to President Trump, let me just say this, Sir. When you go “on-stage” to make a speech, please leave your children at home & out of sight. Do not have your fine-looking youngest son standing right in front of you. There might just be a cock-eyed “nut ” out there in your audience take aim at you (as has happened already), and shoot, hitting the boy.

I am sure that you would not want this to happen!.

Once again, welcome to the White-house, Mr.President, Donald Trump. God bless America and, God bless Australia (your best ally), too.

Desmond Kelly : “Star of eLanka”