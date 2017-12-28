“2018, THE A.B.& C OF IT” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

There used to be a famous slogan in Ceylon, as I remember her, (important “things” are always, or should, always be referred to, in the female gender, because, while we cannot sometimes live with them, we certainly cannot live without them!),”TIME PASSES, QUALITY REMAINS”. This little “ad” was in reference to a “wristlet watch”,.as we knew them, but let us leave the “brand” to the advertising “gurus” of old.

The fact remains, that, while it is quite amazing how time actually passes, I wonder why the quality (of life), while remaining, has deteriorated to the extent it has.

Before I go any further, let me be the first to wish EVERYONE a happy New Year. My first story for eLanka, “2018, THE A.B.& C OF IT” is, believe it or not, based on the Administration, Betterment & Care of it (Aust), by Government in 2018.

Let me stress, I confess, I really do not care who will Govern after the next election. Which way “the bull turns”, will not “shorten” the term of the next 4 years.

All that matters is that this great Country will be looked-after as it should be, considering the fact that Australia is still known as “The Lucky Country” Yes, time has passed by swiftly. 2018 will be THIRTY YEARS older than when Australia celebrated her Bi-centennial, (200 years since the first fleet of convict-ships arrived in Sydney in 1788). In 1988, Australia was “ruled” by Queen Elizabeth ll, her Governer-General was Ninian Stephen, the Prime Minister was Bob Hawke & the total population was 16 million, 532, 164.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth ll will still be the Monarch of many Countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, Sir Peter Cosgrove, her Governer-General & the future Prime Minister & Government of Australia will be decided by you, good people, very shortly.

It does seem a shame that this VERY YOUNG COUNTRY, culturally speaking, has not been able to be totally self-sufficient. As I have already said, “time passes, quality remains”. There is an abounding quality (& quantity) of EVERYTHING that is good in this Country. The deterioration I speak of, is expected, I suppose, in Countries that have extended histories, have been around for thousands of years, have been ruled by despots & Dictators & have been ruined by terrorism, but Australia has no excuse, whatsoever.

There has been a steady decline in the conditions in this Country. I have lived, (& hopefully, will still be around in 2018), for nigh of 56 years now and have been amazed by the “changes” that have taken place in such a short time, I am hoping that from 2018, things in general, will improve.

In the meantime, on behalf of eLanka, let me wish all of you, dear readers, a happy, peaceful & safe 2018. May all your troubles be small ones & may your respective shadows never grow less.



Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.